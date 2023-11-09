Annual Veterans Day Event to be held Saturday, November 11

As in previous years, the Office of Veterans Services (OVS) and the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs (DCVA) will host a ceremonial event in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware War Memorial Plaza (163 Cherry Lane, New Castle, DE 19720) in New Castle. The event will recognize and honor community members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.