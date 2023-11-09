Annual Veterans Day Event to be held Saturday, November 11
As in previous years, the Office of Veterans Services (OVS) and the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs (DCVA) will host a ceremonial event in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware War Memorial Plaza (163 Cherry Lane, New Castle, DE 19720) in New Castle. The event will recognize and honor community members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Visitors with accessibility accommodation needs are encouraged to register for assistance by contacting Miranda Mal at the Office of Veterans Services via email (Miranda.mal@delaware.gov) or phone (302-739-2792). Requests should be submitted by Thursday, November 9, 2023, to ensure support is in place. For directions or information about the War Memorial Plaza and/or Veterans Memorial Park, please visit https://www.veteransmemorialpark.us/about-park.
MEDIA CONTACT: Miranda Mal, Communications Officer, Office of Veterans Services