Manchin Questions Secretary of Homeland Security on Solutions to Securing Our Border

November 08, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, questioned U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on the need to close the Southern Border, more quickly issue work visas, and adjudicate immigration decisions in Central and South American countries instead of at the U.S./Mexico border.

On closing our Southern Border:

“When I go to a football game or a concert, and I'm hoping I can get a ticket to get in, sometimes they tell me, I'm sorry, all the seats are sold. Simply put, we seem to have filled up our stadiums. Can we just say we're filled up right now and we cannot have any more seats? Is that possible?” Senator Manchin questioned. 

On issuing work visas:

“When people come here illegally and get all these benefits, could they get a work visa, like what you did with Venezuela, to make them earn and pay for their stay? While they're here, they should pay taxes and at least be productive until they're adjudicated and see if they really have earned the right to be here or not. Is that possible?” Senator Manchin continued.

On adjudicating immigration decisions in Central and South American countries:

“We are playing defense on the one-yard line of the U.S./Mexico border and when the ball crosses that goal line, that's a touchdown. We should be playing defense on the 20-yard line, which means third parties should go into countries in Central and South America to stop them there and make sure they qualify for asylum before they head to the United States. That would make a big difference,” Senator Manchin stated.

