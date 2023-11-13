Learn And Play® Montessori School Proudly Announces Updates for Pleasant Hill Campus, Focusing on Preschool & Daycare
Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce new blog updates for its Pleasant Hill campus.
Preschool is a crucial time in a child’s education as it sets the foundation for their academic and social development.”PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated provider of early childhood education at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce new updates to its blog via the Pleasant Hill campus website at https://playandlearnschool.com/. The new updates help parents and guardians in Pleasant Hill, Concord, and Walnut Creek learn valuable insights on early childhood education.
— Kiran Grewal
People interested in viewing the newly updated blog posts can visit at https://playandlearnschool.com/news/. A sample new post is entitled, "The Importance of Daily Routine in Early Childhood" and explains that a daily routine is essential for young children, providing them with consistency, time management skills, and healthy habits. Attending a play-based school can enhance the benefits of a daily routine by providing an environment where children learn while playing. By combining the power of daily routine with a play-based school, parents can set their children on a path toward well-rounded development, self-confidence, and a lifelong love for learning. That post can be found at https://playandlearnschool.com/2023/10/the-importance-of-daily-routine-in-early-childhood/.
Alternatively, those who are interested in learning more about the basics of preschool including preschool opportunities in Pleasant Hill, California, can visit https://playandlearnschool.com/preschool/. Preschool is a critical and foundational time in a child's life. The school works hard to set a good foundation that is both fact-based and sets a goal of a passion for lifelong learning. It states, "Preschool is a crucial time in a child’s education as it sets the foundation for their academic and social development. Parents in Pleasant Hill, Concord, and Walnut Creek have the option to choose between private and public preschool, and both have their advantages and disadvantages. We are proud of our best-in-class private preschool and would like to showcase some of our advantages."
LEARNING ABOUT TEACHING: PEDAGOGY FOR PARENTS
Pedagogy is a complex and ever-evolving field, but there are some basic principles that can be helpful for parents to understand. First, pedagogy can help parents to better understand their child's development and learning process. Second, learning about pedagogy can give parents tools and strategies for helping their child learn at home. For example, parents can learn how to choose appropriate activities and toys for their child, how to interact with their child in a way that is conducive to learning, and how to create a learning environment that is both stimulating and supportive. Third, learning about pedagogy can help parents to communicate more effectively with their child's preschool teachers.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here