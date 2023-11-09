Carper Defends Biden Administration’s American EV Charging Manufacturing Requirements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to oppose a Congressional Review Act resolution that would undermine the Biden Administration’s American electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure manufacturing requirements and send manufacturing jobs abroad.

“Since enacting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law nearly two years ago, the electric vehicle charging industry has announced investments of over $500 million in more than 40 plants for assembling American-made EV chargers,” said Senator Carper. “… These plants — in states like Michigan, in states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and North Carolina — are bringing more manufacturing jobs back to the U.S … That means relying less on countries like China to enable our clean energy transition.”

He continued: “If enacted, Senator Rubio’s resolution would undermine this progress. His resolution would create greater uncertainty for our domestic EV charging industry, directly contradicting our goal of having this equipment made and assembled right here in the U.S. of A. That’s why groups like the AFL-CIO and, as we just heard, the United Steelworkers oppose the Rubio resolution … It’s adoption would mean shipping jobs overseas instead of building our supply chain right here at home … Put simply, a vote for this resolution is a vote against American manufacturing of EV chargers.”

Click here to watch Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor.

