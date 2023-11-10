Ruth Health Coach: Personal Wellness with AI-Powered Guidance
A 24/7 Personal Health Companion, Tailored For Personalized Wellness Journey
Ruth Health Coach is more than another feature; it's a partner in your health journey. We've harnessed the power of our coaching expertise to offer personalized, and comprehensive health coaching.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of Ruth Health Coach, a AI-based 24/7 health coach designed to for members personal health and wellness. Ruth stands out in the digital health arena by offering comprehensive, personalized, and always-available health coaching.
— D Sharma, CEO of Wellness Coach
Ruth Health Coach is not a technological marvel and a compassionate companion in our members health journey. Whether members are looking to manage anxiety, improve nutrition, or achieve fitness goals, Ruth is equipped to provide instant, customized advice any time of the day.
Features of Ruth Health Coach:
** 24/7 Availability: Ruth is always there for our members, offering guidance on everything from anxiety relief to nutrition and fitness.
** Personalized Health Insights: Utilizing members unique health data, Ruth crafts recommendations and insights tailored specifically to that member.
** Diverse Resource Library: Access a wide range of audio and video sessions, including short meditations and intensive workouts, all curated by Ruth.
** Direct Access to Expert Coaches: For those seeking a more personal connection, Ruth can seamlessly link the member to professional fitness coaches.
D Sharma, CEO of Wellness Coach, said, “Ruth Health Coach is more than another feature; it's a partner in members health journey. We've harnessed the power of our coaching expertise and AI to offer personalized, accessible, and comprehensive health coaching that adapts to every individual's needs. We are excited to offer Ruth to our enterprise partners such as Henderson Chamber of Commerce”
"We are pleased to offer our participating Association Health Plan (AHP) members access to Ruth Health Coach, a distinct innovation in the realm of personal wellness. This accessible and personalized approach to health coaching will empower our membership and help them on their path to a healthier, more fulfilling life." said Scott Muelrath, President & CEO, Henderson Chamber of Commerce
Wellness Coach continues to innovate at a fast pace. Last month, Wellness Coach became the ONLY wellbeing platform to support over 100 languages. This unprecedented achievement makes Wellness Coach the most accessible, global wellness platform in the world. Ruth Health Coach also offers support over 100 languages.
We are excited about bringing innovation to our enterprise customers all over the world.
**About Wellness Coach
Wellness Coach is a 24/7, multilingual well-being platform, unlocking health and happiness aspirations with a comprehensive suite of personalized resources. From personal coaching to group workshops, walking challenges and on-demand sessions. Wellness Coach has everything anyone needs to achieve their well-being goals, no matter where they are or what language they speak.
**About the Henderson Chamber of Commerce:
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce, HCC, is a private, non-profit voluntary organization dedicated to the growth and progress of the business community. The HCC provides businesses with legislative representation, marketing and networking opportunities, support resources, and business development training. Two other organizations under the HCC umbrella also provide these benefits - the HCC Foundation, HCCF, and the Henderson Development Association, HDA. The HCC members are focused on promoting the civic, commercial, and industrial development of Southern Nevada. For more information about the HCC, please visit www.hendersonchamber.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
