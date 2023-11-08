Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Lower Neches Valley Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has reappointed Kal Kincaid, Clint Mitchell and Bill Voigtman to the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on July 28, 2029. LNVA has a duty to conserve, control, and utilize the waters of the Neches River and its tributaries including storm and flood waters, authorizing the storing, controlling, conservation and distribution of storm and flood waters of the Neches River and its tributaries, within and/or without such district, for irrigation, domestic, industrial, and municipal uses, and also for hydroelectric power. LNVA may also sponsor and participate in an economic development program within the areas served by LNVA intended to strengthen the economic base and further the economic development of the state.

Kal Kincaid of Beaumont is president of Texas Materials, a civil construction company. He is a board member and transportation chairman for the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, board member of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County, chairman of Lamar University's Construction Management Advisory Board, and a member of the Beaumont Rotary Club. Kincaid received a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University.

Clint Mitchell of Nederland is the operations complex manager for Valero Port Arthur Refinery. He is a member and former president of the Mid-County Noon Optimist and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Bill Voigtman of Silsbee is the general manager of Republic Services, Golden Triangle Landfill, and Hardin County Landfill. He is a lifetime member of the Young Men’s Business League, member of the Solid Waste Advisory Council for the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, and chairman of the Church Council at Silsbee Methodist Church. He is a former advisory council member of Leadership Southeast Texas and former president and board member of the Silsbee Chamber of Commerce. Voigtman received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Texas State University.