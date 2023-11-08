New Leaders Rise to the Bench After Judicial Elections

Caption.

Election Day outcomes resulted in 28 new municipal court judgeships out of 109 races.

Ohio voters elected 28 new municipal court judges in this week’s general election, including two who were elected over incumbents.

Overall, 139 candidates were on election ballots for 109 municipal court judgeships. Of those races, 28 were contested with two or more candidates. Tuesday’s elections included 26 open seats. Nine of those races were for incumbents unable to run for office after the age of 70 due to Ohio’s constitutional age limit for judges.

According to unofficial election results, those who successfully defeated incumbents were:

Samantha Silverstein, who replaces incumbent Judge Curt Kissinger on the Hamilton County Municipal Court

James A. Melone, who replaces incumbent Judge Jennifer Ciccone on the Struthers Municipal Court

Judge Ciccone received a gubernatorial appointment earlier this year and was running to retain her seat. Another appointment this year was Cleveland Municipal Judge Mark Majer. He ran for a different seat on that court and was defeated.

The other newly elected judges are:

Allison Manning, Avon Lake Municipal Court

Nicholas A. Papa, Bedford Municipal Court

Jacob Estes, Bellefontaine Municipal Court

David J. Claus, Bellevue Municipal Court

Sean Kilbane, Berea Municipal Court

Courtney Worley, Brown County Municipal Court

Stephanie Williams, Cambridge Municipal Court

Mark J. Kolmacic, Campbell Municipal Court

Kristen Donohue Guardado, Canton Municipal Court

Bridgett O'Brien, Cleveland Municipal Court

Jeff Johnson, Cleveland Municipal Court

Sydney Strickland Saffold, Cleveland Municipal Court

Franklin W. Gehres, Dayton Municipal Court

Troy A. Essex, Defiance Municipal Court

Andrew J. Hunt, Fairborn Municipal Court (new seat)

Zach Gwin, Franklin County Municipal Court

Eric K. Nagel, Fulton County Municipal Court (new seat)

John R. Payne, Lima Municipal Court

Michael Kemerer, Mansfield Municipal Court

David C. Badnell, Mansfield Municipal Court

Randall Jedlink, Marietta Municipal Court

Timothy Dobeck, Parma Municipal Court

Drew Cannon, Perry County Municipal Court

Joseph Burke, Rocky River Municipal Court

Susana B. Lewis, Wadsworth Municipal Court

Patricia Leopardi Knepp, Warren Municipal Court

Susan Wollschied, Washington Court House Municipal Court

Judge-elect Hunt and Judge-elect Nagel will occupy new seats in Fairborn – near Dayton – and Fulton County in northwest Ohio. The Fairborn Municipal Court judgeship becomes the court’s second seat due to a caseload that outgrew a single judge. The Fulton County Municipal Court seat is part of a new structure that consolidates two part-time county court judgeships into one full-time position. The Ohio General Assembly, which must approve all judicial seats, passed a bill creating the judgeships in June 2022.

In 2024, Ohio voters in all counties will elect judges, including three Supreme Court of Ohio associate justices. In addition to the Supreme Court seats, at least 159 other judicial seats will be up for election next year. That number can grow if a judge retires mid-term, or a seat is vacated for another reason.

All counties will have elections for the 12 district courts of appeals. Presently, voters in 49 counties will elect a total of 109 common pleas court judges, and people in 20 counties will decide a total of 26 county court judgeships.

The filing deadline is Dec. 20 for partisan candidates for next year's primary elections in March.