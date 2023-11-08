Shelbyville Driver Services Center to Reopen

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will reopen the Shelbyville Driver Services Center located at 200 Dover Street, Suite #108 on Monday, Nov. 13. The Shelbyville Driver Services Center closed after it was damaged by flooding in December of 2022.

The Shelbyville location is a full-service Driver Services Center, open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. This center offers driver licenses, REAL IDs, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun permits.