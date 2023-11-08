Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,547 in the last 365 days.

Shelbyville Driver Services Center to Reopen

Wednesday, November 08, 2023 | 03:58pm

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will reopen the Shelbyville Driver Services Center located at 200 Dover Street, Suite #108 on Monday, Nov. 13. The Shelbyville Driver Services Center closed after it was damaged by flooding in December of 2022. 

The Shelbyville location is a full-service Driver Services Center, open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. This center offers driver licenses, REAL IDs, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun permits. 

You just read:

Shelbyville Driver Services Center to Reopen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more