Fairway Tech Launches Its Initial Funding Campaign to Build a Premier Sports Technology Platform for Lifestyle Sports

Technology Revolution in Lifestyle Sports

Sports Technology is a Multi-Billion Industry and Fairway Tech is Offering Early Ownership for Investors in the Sports Technology Brand

Pioneering a new era in lifestyle sports making it more accessible, engaging, and interactive. Join us in driving the next wave of sports evolution!”
— Fairway Tech
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairway Tech, Inc., is a sports technology company utilizing proprietary technology that is adaptable, scalable, and ready to disrupt the broader sports industry. We envision a world where technology seamlessly integrates with sports, providing unparalleled experiences, insights, and opportunities to enthusiasts worldwide. As lifestyle sports surge in popularity both in the U.S. and globally, Fairway Tech believes that early adopters of its technology will benefit its first-stage investors as the Company grows.

Vikram Prabhu, CEO and Co-founder of Fairway Tech stated, “The landscape of sports technology is transforming the lifestyle sports industry and Fairway Tech is at the center of it. Deep down, we're passionate about sports, and our commitment to our local community is amplified by the global connections our technology fosters. Our first-round funding campaign is more than just an investment; it's an invitation for our community to join us on this exhilarating journey. It is an exciting milestone in our evolution as we journey towards swift expansion as a sports technology brand. Let us redefine sports technology, together.”

Jason Rodarte-Redmond, CTO and Co-founder of Fairway Tech stated, “Bag Chatter, our pioneering peer-to-peer rental platform, enables individuals to monetize their golf gear by renting them to fellow enthusiasts nationwide. With our initial rollout in California, golfers can offer their clubs to peers, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement for both the borrower and lender. Golf serves as an ideal sport for lenders to transform their idle golf equipment into profits, while borrowers can save money by foregoing unnecessary purchases.”

About Fairway Tech, Inc.

At Fairway Tech, we aim to redefine the landscape of the sports industry by embedding cutting-edge technology into the very heart of the world’s games, starting with golf. Our pioneering vision is driven by the goal to democratize sports, making them more accessible, interactive, and engaging than ever before. While golf is our starting point, our vision goes beyond just one sport. Fairway Tech isn’t just another tech company; it’s a movement. A movement to bring the age-old joys of sports into the digital era, to build bridges and break barriers, and to create a world where the thrill of the game is accessible to all. Join us in driving the next wave of sports evolution!

Fairway Tech
Fairway Tech, Inc.
hello@fairwaytech.co
