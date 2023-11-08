Press Releases

11/08/2023

Applesauce products being recalled because of elevated lead levels

HARTFORD, Conn—Various applesauce products are being recalled across the country due to the risk of elevated blood lead levels. The items include WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks brand Cinnamon-flavored Applesauce pouches, and Weis brand Cinnamon Applesauce pouches. The voluntary recall comes after four children in North Carolina who consumed one of the affected products showed signs of lead poisoning. The investigation by North Carolina health officials led to the discovery of extremely high lead concentrations in WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree.

The United States Food and Drug Administration issued a public health alert regarding the WanaBana brand snacks, which are sold through national and online retailers including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. The recall has expanded to include the Schnucks and Weis brand apple puree pouches. The Schnucks items are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets, while the Weis products can be found at Weis grocery stores. Eating the contaminated products could result in “acute toxicity,” FDA officials said. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the cinnamon applesauce products, which are sold through multiple retailers, including Amazon and Dollar Tree.

“Consumers are advised to discard these items immediately and contact a healthcare provider if they or a family member consumed the tainted products or are showing symptoms,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Symptoms from short-term exposure can include headaches, vomiting, and abdominal pain

“It is critical to check your home for these products, which could be harmful if consumed,” added Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryant T. Cafferelli.

If your child or children have eaten the cinnamon applesauce, DPH recommends discussing this with the child’s medical provider. DPH also notes that all children should be tested at least annually between 9 and 35 months to make sure the child is not being exposed to lead.

Consumers with questions can contact WanaBana at support@wanabanafruits.com, or the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400, or the Weis Customer Service number at 866-999-9347.For more information on the childhood lead program at DPH, please visit the program’s website. Connecticut residents can also reach out to their local health department if they have questions on lead poisoning prevention.

