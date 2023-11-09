Dasein Strategy brings together philosophers & technologists to address AI ethical issues
Company launches new groundbreaking AI Ethics & AI Governance services to help organizations navigate the ethical complexities of AI adoption
Designing how AI functions is the work of technologists. Evaluating how AI is being used - for good or bad, for right or wrong - is the work of ethicists and philosophers.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasein Strategy LLC, a visionary leader in the field of artificial intelligence, is proud to announce its official launch as a pioneering company specializing in AI Ethics and AI Governance. With a mission to address the ethical, legal, and societal challenges posed by artificial intelligence, Dasein Strategy has brought together a team of philosophers and technologists to revolutionize the AI industry.
— Scott Dayton, Founder and CEO
As the world increasingly relies on artificial intelligence to drive innovation and streamline processes, ethical concerns and governance issues have become paramount. Dasein Strategy recognizes the pressing need for ethical AI system design and robust governance frameworks to ensure that adoption of AI technologies aligns with the purpose and values of organizations, and to the benefit of society at large.
“AI is one of the those ‘once in a generation’ technologies that is so transformative that it raises legitimate anxiety and ethical questions about how, or even if, it should be implemented,” said Scott Dayton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dasein Strategy. “Designing how AI functions is the work of technologists. Evaluating how AI is being used - for good or bad, for right or wrong - is the work of ethicists and philosophers. That’s why we’ve brought these two disciplines together, philosophy and technology, into one team focused on helping organizations navigate the ethical complexities of AI adoption.”
Key Highlights of Dasein Strategy LLC:
1. Unwavering Commitment to Ethical AI: Dasein Strategy LLC is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of ethics in AI design and usage. Our team of experts is passionate about human-centric adoption frameworks for AI systems that are fair, transparent, and accountable.
2. Cutting-Edge Research and Solutions: Dasein Strategy LLC offers a wide range of services, from AI ethics strategy to governance policy development to organizational change management planning for AI adoption, to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI in ways that align with their organizational purpose and values. We conduct cutting-edge research in AI ethics and governance to stay at the forefront of the industry.
3. Transparency and Accountability: Dasein Strategy LLC is committed to ensuring transparency in AI development processes and holding developers and organizations accountable for the social, legal, and ethical implications of their AI systems. Algorithmic explainability and bias mitigation strategies are key to ensuring that the outputs of AI systems are trusted to be safe, accurate, and fair.
4. Thought Leadership: Dasein Strategy LLC actively engages with AI communities, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape the conversation around AI ethics and governance. We aim to be at the forefront of shaping policies and guidelines in this field to ensure that the world is safely and ethically leveraging the power of AI technology.
5. Collaboration and Partnerships: Dasein Strategy LLC welcomes collaboration with other stakeholders in the AI ecosystem, including academic institutions, governmental bodies, and industry partners, to collectively work towards responsible AI.
Dasein Strategy LLC invites all organizations, institutions, and individuals who are dedicated to promoting ethical AI and sound AI governance to join us in this critical mission.
To learn more about Dasein Strategy LLC please visit https://www.daseinstrategy.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rudy Candangas
Director, Corporate Communications
Dasein Strategy LLC
https://www.daseinstrategy.com
info@daseinstrategy.com
+1 (312) 757-7225
About Dasein Strategy LLC:
Dasein Strategy LLC is a visionary leader in the field of AI Ethics and Governance. With a dedication to upholding the highest standards of ethical AI development and robust governance frameworks, we aim to address the pressing concerns surrounding AI's societal impact. Through cutting-edge research, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships, Dasein Strategy LLC is poised to lead the way in shaping a more responsible and accountable AI future.
###
Dasein Strategy LLC
230 E. Ohio Street
Suite 410 1689
Chicago, IL 60611
United States
+1 (312) 757-7225
1st Floor
415 High Street Suite 1051
Stratford, London E15 4QZ
United Kingdom
+44 20 4592 8135
info@daseinstrategy.com
https://www.daseinstrategy.com
Rudy Candangas
Dasein Strategy LLC
+1 312-757-7225
info@daseinstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn