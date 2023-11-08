Oneida County Deer Farm Confirmed with CWD

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 08, 2023

Contact: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, neal.patten@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF​



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that an Oneida County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The positive result came from a 4-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

More information



###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

