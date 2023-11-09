Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) to Celebrate Young, Rural Albertan Artist
The Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) is excited to present its winner with a cash award of $1,000 on Saturday, November 18 at 6:30pm.SHERWOOD PARK, AB, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its highly successful spring contest, The Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) is excited to present its winner with a cash award of $1,000 on Saturday, November 18 at 6:30pm.
The event will take place at the Westin Hotel during the Fall Harvest Faculty Development conference. It will be co-hosted with ORRH, the University of Alberta’s Office of Rural and Regional Health, and Dr. Jill Konkin will be the guest of honour presenting the award. Dr. Firdaus Mydeen will also be available to answer questions.
After an overwhelming number of submissions, FoMAC is honoured to celebrate young artist, Vladyslava P., a high school student who resides in Provost, Alberta. Her winning artwork will be on display for all attendees to enjoy and appreciate throughout the evening. Along with the cash prize, Vladyslava will also receive mentorship in her chosen healthcare field, an amazing opportunity to connect with practitioners to help support their future in medicine.
Its introductory contest, which took place in Spring 2023, was open to submissions from high school students in rural Alberta. It’s fall contest, open now to post-secondary students, will run until December 1, 2023. FoMAC aims to encourage the passion of rural youth in both healthcare and art to promote establishing roots in rural communities.
Our healthcare system is under significant strain, but FoMAC believes in mentoring and guiding Rural students to become part of the solution. FoMac is striving to foster relationships with high school and post-secondary students to ensure that excellent health services are available to all Albertans.
About Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC): Founded by Dr. Firdaus Mydeen, the Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) was created to promote and encourage high school and post-secondary students to cultivate their passion for art and for medicine in rural communities. The contest serves as a way for artists, medical professionals, and students to create artwork that reflects their creative and future-forward medical concepts in relation to the healthcare sector in rural Alberta.
About Dr. Firdaus Mydeen: A Rural General Practitioner in Westlock, Alberta, Dr. Mydeen is a dedicated healthcare professional with an intense commitment to serving his community. His passion for rural medicine is deeply rooted in his belief that every individual, no matter their location, should receive quality healthcare. The Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) is more than a competition. The goal is to bring forth creative ideas that have the potential to shape the future of healthcare in rural communities and to mentor younger minds to explore rural healthcare careers.
About Dr. Jill Konkin: Dr. Konkin is the Interim Rural Integrated Community Clerkship Coordinator, the Co-Lead for the Social Justice Community of Service and Scholarship, and a Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry. Dr. Konkin's clinical interest is deeply rooted in rural generalist medicine and her research areas of focus are centred on rural medical education, longitudinal integrated clerkships, professional identity formation, rural health care delivery, interprofessional education, and social accountability.
Alyce Kominetsky
Digital Link
akominetsky@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram