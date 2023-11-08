Google, INREC to Support “Batch and Build” Water Quality Projects led by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Google is further investing in Iowa’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of more water quality practices

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 8, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that Google, through a grant to the Iowa Nutrient Research and Education Council (INREC), will provide $150,000 in funding to support ongoing Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship-led “batch and build” water quality projects that are in progress across Iowa.

Iowa’s innovative “batch and build” model modernizes the project management process by installing batches of conservation practices on multiple farms at once, therefore allowing a faster acceleration of water quality progress. Because of this efficient and cost-effective model, which is used to install edge-of-field practices such as bioreactors and saturated buffers that filter and denitrify water before it enters our waterways, Iowa is setting records for conservation implementation.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship currently has eight “batch and build” projects in motion, with several more in planning phases. The funding will provide financial support to alleviate bottlenecks, encourage practice adoption and fill in gaps not covered by state or federal funding.

“It takes many great public and private partners to accelerate our statewide water quality progress, and we are thankful to Google and INREC for their support as well as the more than 350 other committed urban and rural partners,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Many existing and potential partners are taking note of the water quality momentum that is building in Iowa, and this progress wouldn’t be possible without the record levels of conservation work implemented by Iowa farmers and landowners.”

"Iowa farmers have been some of Iowa’s earliest innovators, and we are proud to support INREC in their work to create groundbreaking models for the adoption of edge-of-field practices,” said Dan Harbeke, Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google. “These practices can provide long-lasting impact with nitrate reduction and remove some of the barriers landowners face when working to increase their sustainable farming initiatives.”

INREC strategically brings together farm and commodity organizations, fertilizer and crop production companies, agricultural retailers, and crop advisers in a formal organization to help lead the environmental efforts of agriculture in Iowa. Non-profit members include Agribusiness Association of Iowa, Iowa Certified Crop Advisors, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“INREC greatly appreciates this generous grant from Google that supports one of our top goals, which is to facilitate accelerated nutrient reduction practice adoption via technology, partnerships, and innovation,” said Roger Zylstra, a farmer from Jasper County and chair of the INREC Board of Directors.

The latest grant from Google, which has called Iowa home since breaking ground in 2007, builds upon previous support for water quality efforts in Iowa. At the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Google presented INREC with a $250,000 grant for water quality efforts. Earlier this year, Google.org hosted a design sprint to help faculty and staff at Iowa State University and other stakeholders develop a decision support tool to help farmers manage nutrients and maximize profitability.