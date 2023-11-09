Walter on Wine Announces 2023 Holiday Wine Recommendations With Holiday Food and Wine Pairings To Elevate Celebrations
WalterOnWine.com, a website committed to helping users find a simpler, better path through the complexity of wine, announces its 2023 wine recommendations to take the guesswork out of picking wines during the holiday season. Founder, Walter David Hartman, is a Level 3 Sommelier and has the fastest-growing sommelier page on Instagram. His top wine selections across traditional meals allow hosts to celebrate without worrying about the wine.
Thanksgiving turkey: a feast of gratitude
Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude and enjoy a sumptuous feast with family and friends. The star of the show, the Thanksgiving turkey, calls for wines that complement its delicate white meat and savory flavors. Classical wine pairings are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. But Thanksgiving is, in many cases, a feast. So, it’s important to select lighter, crisper versions of these wines that will refresh the palate and not overwhelm with big fruity flavors and higher alcohol levels. U.S. wines from cooler climates, like the Santa Rita Hills in California or the Willamette Valley in Oregon, are a perfect choice. Affordable and widely available are two wines from Tyler: the Santa Barbara County Chardonnay or the Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir.
Christmas roast: a time for traditions
Christmas is all about tradition and nostalgia, and the Christmas roast is a beloved classic. For a traditional pairing, opt for a bold and hearty red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon. Its juicy dark fruit flavors provide a lovely contrast to the savory meat. Moreover, the roast’s fats clear the palate of the wine’s tannins, and the wine’s acidity cleanses the fats from the palate. Cabernet sauvignon wines from Napa Valley always delight; for an alternative, look a bit further south in California to Paso Robles, where DAOU makes several options, including the very good and widely available DAOU Discovery Cabernet Sauvignon.
A roast ham pairs its sweet and salty richness with more fruit-forward wines like Grenache, Zinfandel, Malbec or a cru Beaujolais (look for Saint-Amour or Fleurie on the lighter side or Morgon or Moulin-à-Vent for a bolder wine).
Holiday fish: a delight from the sea
For lighter seafood-focused holiday meal a wine that complements the ocean's bounty should be considered. A classic pairing for holiday fish is a crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. Its zesty acidity and citrusy notes harmonize with the delicate flavors of fish. A standout wine from New Zealand’s Marlborough region is the Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc.
As an alternative, consider these crisp international options: Sancerre, a Sauvignon Blanc from the grape’s home in the Loire Valley of France; Albariño, a Spanish white wine known for its bright acidity and notes of green apple and pear; or a crisp Assyrtiko for a hint of the Greek Isles.
New Year's Eve: a toast to the future
New Year's Eve is a time of celebration and anticipation of what lies ahead. It's also a time for raising a glass of something festive and special. Champagne is the most iconic New Year's Eve drink. Its effervescence and elegant taste have made it synonymous with celebrations, dating back to the 17th century with the French royal court adopting it as a symbol of luxury and festivity.
Opt for a classic Brut Champagne, which is dry and crisp with a bright acidity for toasting at the stroke of midnight. There are many choices of Champagne, from the big Champagne “houses” that blend multiple vintages to achieve a consistent and distinctive taste over time (labeled “NV” or non-vintage) to the small artisanal producers who seek to find the purest expression of each vintage, with variations from year to year.
While Champagne is a classic, explore the world of sparkling wines from other regions. Louis Roederer, one of the few remaining independent family-run maisons de Champagne (Champagne houses), dating back to 1776, established Roederer Estate in California’s Anderson Valley in 1982. Their Roederer Estate Brut is an excellent choice and widely available, as are their Roederer Estate Brut Rosé and their Roederer Estate L’Ermitage Brut, made only in exceptional years.
Here's to a holiday season filled with warmth, delicious food and the perfect wine to match every occasion. Cheers to good times, great company and great memories!
WalterOnWine.com offers subscribers exclusive access to:
• Better Wines, Better Value: Walter identifies great winemakers by region and type for at-home and restaurant consumption.
• Wine Customization: Walter can help identify taster profiles, and he can use that and some other bits of info to help guide wine drinkers to more of the wines they’ll like and away from the ones they don’t like.
• Simplified Wine Ratings: Walter has reinvented the wine rating system with Not Recommended, Very Good, Excellent and WOW to guide members in selecting the right wines.
• Wine Education: Learn what the sommeliers know. Walter shares his wisdom each month with Wine Wisdom
• Wine Enjoyment: Walter discusses how to enhance wine with:
o Wine and food pairings
o Recommended restaurants
o Travel itineraries with custom wine and winery tours
o Special offers from featured wineries and wine-related products
ABOUT WALTER ON WINE
WalterOnWine.com is a website devoted to wine enjoyment. Launched in 2023 by Walter David Hartman, a Level 3 Sommelier and former C-Suite executive, Walter On Wine provides accessible, jargon-free knowledge, demystifying the wine selection and tasting process. Signature tools help to reveal individual taste preferences while content highlights varietals, hidden gems, food pairings, tips for storage, basics and more. Whether at home, in a restaurant, entertaining clients or giving wine as a gift, think of Walter as an ally, imparting value and happiness from every bottle. For more information, visit: www.WalterOnWine.com.
