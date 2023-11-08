Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Seniors’ Fall Prevention Awareness Week

CANADA, November 8 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, has issued the following statement in recognition of Seniors’ Fall Prevention Awareness Week, Nov. 6-12, 2023:

“Falls are the leading cause of injury for seniors. However, most falls are preventable, and together we can help seniors to remain strong and stay fall and injury free.

“During Seniors’ Fall Prevention Awareness Week, let’s all take time to review resources and tips available to learn how to prevent falls so that older adults across B.C. can continue to live as safely and independently as possible.

“Our government has taken great strides to ensure people can live at home for as long as safely possible. We have many resources available to help seniors make their homes and lifestyles safer to help them remain healthy and independent.

“Without prevention efforts, approximately one-third of people 65 and over will fall once or more each year. Most falls occur in seniors’ homes while doing normal daily activities. Seniors are at risk of fall-related injuries that can result in disability, chronic pain, loss of independence and a reduced quality of life.

“By making simple changes, we can substantially reduce the risk of sustaining injury. The most effective way to prevent falls is through regular exercise, which helps to keep you strong, improves your balance and keeps you healthy. Vision checkups, medication reviews with a primary care provider or pharmacist, and reducing tripping or slipping hazards in your home are also important to preventing falls.

“This week, I encourage people to visit the sites below and learn more about fall prevention, investigate potential tripping hazards in your or your loved one’s homes, look into activities that can help with mobility, and have regular conversations with a primary care provider or pharmacist.

“By taking time in your daily routine and making small changes to households, you can help prevent a fall and ensure you or your loved one can continue to live a long and full life.”

Learn More:

Complete this questionnaire to find out if you are at risk of falling: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/health-safety/disease-and-injury-care-and-prevention/fall-prevention/are-you-at-risk-of-falling

To learn how to help prevent falls, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/health-safety/disease-and-injury-care-and-prevention/fall-prevention

To find out more about fall prevention including physical activities, visit the Finding Balance website: http://www.findingbalancebc.ca/

To read the BC Seniors’ Guide, available in nine languages, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/about-seniorsbc/seniors-related-initiatives/bc-seniors-guide

For further information on general health and well-being, visit: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/