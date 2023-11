Nine Aerospace & Defense Programs Chosen for Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Awards

Aviation Week Network Logo

Winners Were Recognized Tonight in Washington, DC

The Program Excellence Awards annually showcase innovative and impactful program managers and their creative and unique approaches in leading a team to excellence.” — Joe Anselmo, editorial director/editor in chief for Aviation Week

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine Aerospace & Defense Programs Chosen for Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence AwardsWinners Were Recognized Tonight in Washington, DCAviation Week Network announced the nine 2023 Program Excellence Awards winners tonight during the annual Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, as part of Aviation Week’s A&D Programs Conference, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.The winners were selected in seven categories, with a tie in one category, as well as a top overall program winner. The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, and Supplier System Sustainment.“The Program Excellence Awards annually showcase innovative and impactful program managers and their creative and unique approaches in leading a team to excellence,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor in chief for Aviation Week. “These individuals, often far from the headlines, are the backbone of an industry that has a profound impact on the world.”The Program Excellence Platinum Sponsor is Siemens. The Program Excellence Evaluation Team is Boeing, Collins Aerospace, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Moog, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies.The winners by category are:OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTLockheed MartinAir-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW)Amber Stone, Program ManagerOEM SYSTEM PRODUCTIONLockheed MartinOrionTonya Ladwig, Vice President for Human Space Exploration & Orion Program ManagerOEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTThe Boeing CompanyC-17 Sustainment ProgramDr. Richard A. Gomez, Program LeaderSPECIAL PROJECTSRaytheonSDPE Air Base Air Defense ExperimentDaniel T. Dyring, Program DirectorSUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTThe Boeing CompanySpectrolab ISS Solar Power Module ProgramMiquelle Milavec, President, SpectrolabSUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTIONElbit Systems of AmericaAH-64E Apache Multicore Mission Processor (MMP)Kevin Hitt, Program DirectorSteve Marsh, Program DirectorSUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT (tie)BAE SystemsF-22 EW SustainmentDaniel Harrington, Program LeaderandCollins Elbit Vision Systems Joint VentureZero-G HMDSBret Tinkey, Bob Hess, Vadim Neimark, Program Management DirectorsTOP OVERALL WINNERLockheed MartinRapid Dragon: Palletized Effects Experimentation CampaignDr. Deanelle “Dee” Hidalgo, Deputy Director, Air-to-Ground Missile Systems / Rapid Dragon Program ManagerDr. Dean Evans, U.S. Air Force Rapid Dragon Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory – Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation OfficeABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #