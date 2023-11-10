Singer Stefanie Joosten Releases New Dance Album "Intermission"
STEFANIE’S SECOND ALBUM ‘INTERMISSION’ AVAILABLE NOW FEATURING GRAMMY AND ACADEMY AWARD® WINNING RECORDING ARTIST GIORGIO MORODER
I can't wait to share this musical adventure with the world, and I hope the listeners will be as excited as I am to embark on this incredible journey with me.”MONTREUX, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch actress and singer Stefanie Joosten, is proud to announce the release of Intermission, the energetic follow-up to her 2022 debut album Singing To The Sky. Intermission is Stefanie’s second collaboration with Grammy and Academy Award-winning recording artist Giorgio Moroder.
— Stefanie Joosten
Following their recently released singles “Tryouts For The Human Race,” a reimagining of The Sparks classic hit, and “Logistics,” Intermission marks Giorgio’s first appearance as a featured artist since the release of Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories in 2013 before continuing to produce and write with artists like Duran Duran. Moroder previously collaborated with Joosten on her 2022 debut album Singing To The Sky as an executive producer. For her follow-up album, Giorgio shifts his incredible talents from a behind-the-scenes role to joining Stefanie on the vocoder.
Intermission features a mix of reinvented covers of classic songs like “Walking Into A Heartache,“ and The Sparks classic “Tryouts For The Human Race,” as well as original tracks like “Life in Tokyo,” and “Resist.”
"I've always believed that creativity knows no bounds, and my journey as an artist has been a thrilling exploration of different genres and emotions,” says Joosten. “My new album is a testament to the joy of pushing boundaries and trying new things. I can't wait to share this musical adventure with the world, and I hope the listeners will be as excited as I am to embark on this incredible journey with me."
Intermission can be purchased at Apple Music, iTunes, Bandcamp and other favorite streaming services.
Images available at:
https://bit.ly/Images_Intermission
Intermission was recorded in May 2023 and was produced by Raney Shockne and Sergei Kolobashkin. Revenge publishes the album.
STEFANIE JOOSTEN ‘INTERMISSION’ CREDITS:
Produced by: Raney Shockne and Sergei Kolobashkin
Mixed by Dave Way
Mastered by Howie Weinberg
Engineered by Reto Muggli
Stefanie Joosten:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanieGMJ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefaniejoosten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefaniejoosten.official
Website: https://www.stefaniejoosten.com/
Giorgio Moroder:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/giorgiomoroder
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giorgiomoroder/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiorgioMoroderOfficial
Website: https://www.giorgiomoroder.com/
George Roush
Revenge SA
gr@getrevenge.ch
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn