Celebrating Excellence: Prominent Podcast Producer Named OUTstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model

Ginni Saraswati is named LGBTQ+ Executive Role Model of 2023 by INvolve OUTstanding for her commitment to amplifying diverse voices.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, leading podcaster, producer, and thought leader Ginni Saraswati has been named an OUTstanding LGBTQ+ Executive Role Model of 2023. OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models Lists recognize international business leaders across industries who are leading positive change through commitments to diversity, leading by example in business, DEI, and leadership.

Included on INvolve OUTstanding’s list for the first time, Ginni Saraswati is the owner of Ginni Media, the first female-owned entity to offer comprehensive podcasting services, including strategy development, planning, and the production of cutting-edge, award-winning shows. Through Ginni Media, Saraswati produces podcasts for several LGBTQ+ creators along with notable Fortune 500 companies and other leading brands and podcasters.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be included with all the incredible leaders on the Empower Role Model list,” said Saraswati. “This recognition symbolizes both my commitment and the commitment of my team to amplify the voices of the marginalized and empower these diverse voices in audio media. It solidifies Ginni Media's position as a trailblazer in the evolving podcast business and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything we do.”

Ginni Media’s empowerment of diverse voices in audio contributed to her selection on the Empower Role Model list. INvolve selected Saraswati for her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and her leadership in DEI both among women of color and in the queer community. Saraswati has also been actively involved in the LGBTQ+ community since 2006, hosting regular programs on JOY 94.9FM, Australia's first and only gay and lesbian radio station, and one of three in the world.

INvolve is a consultancy and global network driving diversity and inclusion in business. Every year, they publish their exclusive Empower, Outstanding, and Heroes Role Model Lists showcasing and celebrating global business leaders who are driving change in the workplace and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent. For interviews, please contact marley@thisisqulture.com.

About Ginni Media

Ginni Media is a NYC-based, internationally recognized podcast production house, producing podcasts for individuals and corporations, including Fortune 500 companies. Founded by Ginni Saraswati in 2018, the company disrupted the podcasting industry by becoming the first female-owned entity to offer comprehensive services encompassing strategy development, planning, and the production of cutting-edge, award-winning shows. Core to its mission has been the empowerment of diverse voices in audio, solidifying Ginni Media's position as a trailblazer in the evolving business landscape.