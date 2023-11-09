CETV Now!, an Arizona-based digital marketing pioneer, reaches new heights and 250 million impressions daily

CETV empowers you to advertise at the exact store and exact time that customers are purchasing.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now!, a network of screens in commercial establishments serving out-of-home programmatic advertisements, has reached a major milestone, achieving 250 million impressions per day. Since the company’s establishment in September 2021, services have expanded to four states and five cities throughout the country, exponentially growing reach over time.

CETV Now! provides its clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. The company's team of experts works closely with each client to create a customized strategy that aligns with their goals and budget. Maximizing the impact of each company's investment is at the forefront of CETV Now!, ensuring each viewer is the optimal viewer.

To date, CETV Now! has deployed over 500 screens and is on track to exceed 1,000 screens by the end of 2023. Currently, the company has the capacity to run over 30,000 ad plays daily, resulting in 250,000,000 daily impressions per day. The company's advanced platform enables both local and enterprise businesses to take full advantage of precision-level targeting technology, creating resonant, localized campaigns that deliver outstanding results.

“As we reach new heights in terms of metrics, we are constantly securing new venue partners to deploy CETV Now’s screens, expanding our reach each day. Innovating within the digital out-of-home industry remains our focus as we build mutual success for our advertisers and business owners,” says Babak Motamedi, President and CEO of CETV Now!. “Heading into 2024, our team is eager to help more businesses capitalize on hyper-localized advertisement campaigns, reaching new and more audiences.”

CETV Now! continues to redefine the digital marketing landscape with its innovative approach, providing brands and businesses with tools to maximize marketing results regardless of their budget. As the company continues to grow its presence, CETV Now! solidifies its commitment to deliver exceptional results and drive innovation in the digital marketing industry.

For more information about CETV Now! and its trailblazing approach to commercial environment TV advertising, please visit https://www.cetvnow.com/.

About CETV Now!

CETV Now! is a forward-thinking digital marketing company based in Arizona. Renowned for its innovative approach to commercial environment TV advertising, CETV Now! provides highly targeted strategies and top-tier video creation services. This enables businesses of all sizes to optimize their marketing outcomes and deliver a superior brand experience for their target customers within the purchasing environment. For more information about CETV Now!, including details about their services and their continuing expansion, please contact Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.

