PUZZY by Anitta: An innovative Intimate Perfume and Body Splash arrives in the USA

The intimate care sector witnesses an innovative evolution with the debut of PUZZY by Anitta in the USA.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intimate care sector witnesses an innovative evolution with the debut of PUZZY by Anitta in the USA. A body splash for women, crafted by Grammy-nominated global icon Anitta. It's not just a traditional women deodorant. PUZZY bridges the gap between self-love, body positivity, and the pressing need to address vaginal odor with elegance and confidence.
Now available for purchase in the USA through their official website and Amazon, PUZZY stands out as the ultimate odor eliminator spray.

Empowering Women's Intimate Care:
• Natural Essence: PUZZY, moving away from standard body deodorant products, brings forth a formula enriched with 3 to 5 organic ingredients, offering an authentic, natural fragrance experience.
• Assured Safety: Every bottle is a testament to rigorous gynecological and dermatological testing, ensuring it effectively combats vaginal odor without compromising on safety.
• Harmony and Balance: Unlike many products in the market, PUZZY respects the vulva's natural microbiome, ensuring pH balance and promoting overall intimate health.

PUZZY by Anitta comes in three Fragrances:
• Agatta: The essence of strawberries.
• Preparada: An intense and captivating blend of chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla .
• Se Envolve: Combines sugar and marshmallow for that perfect touch of confidence.

To explore these fragrances visit PUZZY by Anitta. For customer-related queries, please email hello@puzzybyanitta.com.
Connect with PUZZY by Anitta: Stay updated with the latest from PUZZY by Anitta by following on Instagram.

Media Relations:
For interviews, insights, or product queries, contact us on hello@puzzybyanitta.com

PUZZY by Anitta - Redefining sensuality and freshness in women's intimate care.

Aline B. Azar
Lummacups LLC
aline@lummacups.com
Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


