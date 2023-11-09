Paul E Jones CEO of The Bootleggers Music Group presents Sherry Ems and Olivia Jones from Easterseals/Redwood with a check for $20,000 for Homeless Vets and Those in need

Intl Known The Bootleggers Music Group Raises $20,000 and Awareness of the Veteran Homelessness and Suicide Crises with Its Latest Track “We Got Your 6”

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Ohio Based The Bootleggers Music Group Raises $20,000 and Awareness of the Veteran Homelessness and Suicide Crises with Its Latest Track “We Got Your 6”

The powerful song takes the U.S government head-on, questioning why our country doesn't do more for those who fight for our freedom

Any homeless person in the greatest country on earth is a major problem. And when that homeless person is a veteran who put their life on the line to protect our sacred freedoms, it's a tragedy. To add to the crisis, veterans are one of the most vulnerable groups regarding attempted and completed suicides. But one music group is trying to raise awareness and funding to combat veteran homelessness and suicide with a new song, "We Got Your 6." You can read all about the project at The Bootleggers Music Group website.

As of the time of this release this project has raised $20,000 for Homeless Vets and those in need. All funds have been distributed to Easterseals/ Redwood in Cincinnati, Ohio for their veteran service program. * NOTE: Easterseals/Redwood is not associated with nor affiliated with The Bootleggers Music Group nor the production of the track, We Got Your 6. The Views expressed in this release and the song are those of the writers.

“We Got Your 6” is the latest track and video by The Bootleggers Music Group. The group is comprised of musicians, artists, composers, and writers from all over the world. The Bootleggers Music Group aims to bring people together from all walks of life through their music. Since 2019 when the impact of COVID hit, founding member Paul E. Jones, has especially focused on producing music that confronts mental health issues head-on.

The Official Release date is on Veterans Day, 11/11/23 on all streaming platforms including:

Spotify - Pandora - Itunes - Amazon - YouTube

You can watch the official video and listen/download the track on our website NOW!

The group’s latest song aligns with this mission by shedding light on the mental health crisis U.S. Veterans face with powerful lyrics that hold our government accountable and ask why our country doesn’t do more to support those who put everything on the line.

The video opens with a poignant image of a veteran in obvious mental distress, with the opening bars of the Star-Spangled Banner heard in the background. The video then cuts to shots of veterans trying to navigate life and relationships, including clips of veterans living on the streets and begging for money. The gravelly vocals question our government's motivations, repeatedly asking in the chorus, "America, Land of the Free / Why do you let your soldiers lay out in the streets? / You send billions overseas / How do you do this so consciously?" The song also asks why our elected officials stand by and allow thousands of veterans to die by suicide each year.

In 2023, the US government will spend $2.7 billion in caring for veterans, including mental health services, suicide prevention, combating homelessness, and more. But for The Bootleggers Music Group, this still isn’t enough, especially considering veteran homelessness and suicide continue to be a problem.

“To say we’re angry at the injustices perpetrated against our national heroes is an understatement,” said The Bootleggers Music Group president and CEO Paul E. Jones. "We must continually call out for people to do more while supporting initiatives that drive change for our veterans. We hope that "We Got Your 6" helps raise awareness of veteran homelessness and suicide and encourages others to not only give financially to help eradicate these ills but also to reach out to their elected officials and demand change. Our heroes deserve it."

To listen to "We Got Your 6" and give to support the fight against veteran homelessness and suicide, visit https://bootleggersmusicgroup.com/homelessvets.

For more information about this track or interview request please contact:

Paul E Jones

513.407.4807

BootleggersMusicGroup@gmail.com

Track Credits:

Title: We Got Your 6

Artist: The Bootleggers Music Group

Writers: JESUS, Paul E Jones, John Rederick, Noah Kocher

Vocals: John Rederick, Paul E Jones

Executive Producer: Paul E. Jones

Publisher: ZassCo Publishing

Record Label: ZassCo Records

ISRC# - usl4r2311356

We Got Your 6