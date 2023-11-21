NEW ORLEANS HOSTS IT'S ANNUAL BAYOU CLASSIC EVENTS THANKSGIVING WEEK 2023

Grudge Match New Orleans Parades

New Orleans Annual Bayou Classic on Thanksgiving Weekend 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Guest House is delighted to announce the return of the legendary Bayou Classic to our vibrant city from November 23-25, 2023. The revered annual clash between Southern University and Grambling State University is a highlight of the college football season, steeped in a rivalry that ignites passion and pride, dating back to its inaugural game in 1974.

As the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches, the spirit of New Orleans is set to be elevated by the electric atmosphere of the Bayou Classic festivities. The celebration commences with the Annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Commencing at 3:00 PM in Downtown, adjacent to the iconic Caesars Superdome on Poydras Street, the parade will weave through the streets, showcasing the vibrant heart of New Orleans.

Moving into the weekend, the excitement builds up to the Annual Bayou Classic Fan Festival on Saturday morning, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The gala event will be a showcase of Southern hospitality, complete with an assortment of food, refreshing beverages, and live entertainment that encapsulates the joyous essence of the Crescent City.

The climax of the weekend is, without a doubt, the kickoff of the rivalry game at 1:00 PM. This historic showdown is not just a battle on the field; it's a cultural phenomenon that brings together communities, alumni, and sports enthusiasts in a celebration of heritage, talent, and unity.

The New Orleans Guest House, the boutique lodging in the heart of the city, invites fans, families, and visitors to experience the timeless tradition of the Bayou Classic. The prime location offers guests convenient access to all the events, ensuring an immersive experience in the festivities.

"The hotel is thrilled to play host to the supporters and alumni of Southern University and Grambling State University," said Karen Brem, Marketing Director. "The New Orleans Guest House embodies the spirit of the Bayou Classic – camaraderie, celebration, and the rich history of New Orleans."

As the Bayou Classic weekend approaches, be a part in celebrating a tradition that exemplifies the best of college football and the community spirit of New Orleans.

