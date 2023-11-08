Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,373 in the last 365 days.

Cocktail Pools Announces 24-Karat Gold Swimming Pool

24-Karat Gold Tile Infused Cocktail Pool

24-Karat Gold Tile Infused Cocktail Pool

A Limited Edition Pool Celebrates Diwali

MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocktail Pools today announced the immediate availability of a special edition pool celebrating Diwali. The precast concrete pool is finished in imported 24-karat gold infused glass tile and is available in the lower 48 states. The 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool is 10 feet wide, 20 feet long and 48 inches deep.

"Diwali is the biggest and most important holiday of the year for the Indian culture," said Cocktail Pools co-founder Rich Masterson, "and gold is an important cultural symbol. We have introduced the first precast 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool in history, even the grout between the tiles includes 24-karat gold dust."

The company offers two pool options and all prices include delivery and installation:

A 10'Wx20'L x 48"D pool for $599,000
A 7.5'Wx15L x 48"D pool for $499,000
An optional sun shelf can be included to further customize the pool.

Masterson added "This is more than just a pool. This is a work of art that can be customized to be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Our tile artists travel to the buyer's home and finish the masterpiece on-site."

While the 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool is available immediately, there is a 30-day lead time to special order the gold tile and because the pool is craned into place, not all homes may qualify. More information on the pool can be found by visiting http://cocktailpools.com/gold.

About Cocktail Pools:

Cocktail Pools is a precast concrete pool company based in Southwest Florida and serves the entire State of Florida. Due to its uniqueness, the 24 Karat Gold infused glass tile pool is available nationwide to qualified residential sites. More information on Cocktail pools can be found by visiting https://www.cocktailpools.com/.

Rich Masterson
Cocktail Pools
+1 888-403-7665
pr@cocktailpools.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Cocktail Pools Announces 24-Karat Gold Swimming Pool

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more