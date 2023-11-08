Cocktail Pools Announces 24-Karat Gold Swimming Pool
A Limited Edition Pool Celebrates DiwaliMARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocktail Pools today announced the immediate availability of a special edition pool celebrating Diwali. The precast concrete pool is finished in imported 24-karat gold infused glass tile and is available in the lower 48 states. The 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool is 10 feet wide, 20 feet long and 48 inches deep.
"Diwali is the biggest and most important holiday of the year for the Indian culture," said Cocktail Pools co-founder Rich Masterson, "and gold is an important cultural symbol. We have introduced the first precast 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool in history, even the grout between the tiles includes 24-karat gold dust."
The company offers two pool options and all prices include delivery and installation:
A 10'Wx20'L x 48"D pool for $599,000
A 7.5'Wx15L x 48"D pool for $499,000
An optional sun shelf can be included to further customize the pool.
Masterson added "This is more than just a pool. This is a work of art that can be customized to be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Our tile artists travel to the buyer's home and finish the masterpiece on-site."
While the 24-karat gold infused glass tile pool is available immediately, there is a 30-day lead time to special order the gold tile and because the pool is craned into place, not all homes may qualify. More information on the pool can be found by visiting http://cocktailpools.com/gold.
About Cocktail Pools:
Cocktail Pools is a precast concrete pool company based in Southwest Florida and serves the entire State of Florida. Due to its uniqueness, the 24 Karat Gold infused glass tile pool is available nationwide to qualified residential sites. More information on Cocktail pools can be found by visiting https://www.cocktailpools.com/.
