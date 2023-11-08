Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,613 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Capito: State Flexibility, Expanded Workforce Critical for Clean Water Infrastructure Buildout

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing on improving access to clean water infrastructure in communities across the country.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON STATES NEEDING FLEXIBILITY TO MEET UNIQUE NEEDS: “I talked in my opening statement about EPA’s role to ensure state implementation complies with law and regulatory requirements. We realize that you all know your communities better and individualized communities, especially in the very rural systems, better than anybody else.”

ON EXPANDING THE WATER SYSTEMS WORKFORCE: “In terms of the capacity issue. I've been on a bill for many, many years with Senator Booker to try to get…more young people interested in the professional water management. I guess it either sounds boring or it wouldn't be enough to raise a family on…Senator Mullin was talking about the test is not is not a layup. It’s a lifetime of employment and very good career patterns. So how are you through your organization trying to help that issue?”

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement.

# # #

 

You just read:

VIDEO: Capito: State Flexibility, Expanded Workforce Critical for Clean Water Infrastructure Buildout

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more