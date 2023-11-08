VIDEO: Capito: State Flexibility, Expanded Workforce Critical for Clean Water Infrastructure Buildout

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing on improving access to clean water infrastructure in communities across the country.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON STATES NEEDING FLEXIBILITY TO MEET UNIQUE NEEDS: “I talked in my opening statement about EPA’s role to ensure state implementation complies with law and regulatory requirements. We realize that you all know your communities better and individualized communities, especially in the very rural systems, better than anybody else.”

ON EXPANDING THE WATER SYSTEMS WORKFORCE: “In terms of the capacity issue. I've been on a bill for many, many years with Senator Booker to try to get…more young people interested in the professional water management. I guess it either sounds boring or it wouldn't be enough to raise a family on…Senator Mullin was talking about the test is not is not a layup. It’s a lifetime of employment and very good career patterns. So how are you through your organization trying to help that issue?”

