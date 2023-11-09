US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy-Post Navy to Call About Compensation That Might Be $100,000s + VA Benefits

If you or your family member is a Veteran with lung cancer and he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy, and possibly post Navy-please call us at 866-714-6466. Get Compensated.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos while serving on a navy ship, submarine, or shipyard-and who now has lung cancer to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about compensation. Compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars-especially if post navy the Veteran had more workplace exposure to asbestos.

The Advocate says, "We are on a mission to help Veterans in any US State who now have lung cancer to get compensated if they had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or any other branch of the US Armed Forces. Most people like this never get compensated because they are not aware the multibillion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. For compensation to occur it is incredibly important the Veteran must be able to get very specific about how they were exposed to asbestos-as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"Not only do we find the best possible asbestos exposure attorneys in the nation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer-who had significant exposure to asbestos in the service-post service-we also can put a Veteran like this or their family in touch with a VA Benefits Specialist who will work on the VA Benefits Claim.

"If you or your family member is a Veteran with lung cancer and he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy, and possibly post Navy-please call us at 866-714-6466. We will do everything possible to help with their compensation." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com