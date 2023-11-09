Discover The Disastrous Decisions That Shaped America: 'The Presidents Did What, Again?'
written by Wag Harrison; illustrated by Wally Jones; on sale November 7, 2023
The whimsical illustrations help bring the riveting revelations to life. What a captivating and entertaining way to learn the truth about complicated events of the past!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children’s picture book, 'The Presidents Did What, Again?,' written by Wag Harrison and illustrated by Wally Jones.
— Janet Halfmann, author of almost fifty books for young readers
Grab your passport—this time, ghostly history is going global! Former US president Millard Fillmore is back at it in this latest installment of The Presidents Did What? series, offering up an all-new ghostly guided tour of past presidents’ most egregious foibles and fumbles—this time on an international stage! Come along as Fillmore’s kooky, humorous conversations with the former leaders of America spin a cautionary tale that offers insight into the American political landscape of yesterday and today, and learn how the choices made by America’s presidents shaped the nation—and the world.
An eclectic, educational tale that will enlighten grade schoolers and adults alike, 'The Presidents Did What, Again?' was released on November 7, 2023.
'Join our charismatic friend President Millard Fillmore on his second ghostly tour of the past! This time, President Fillmore takes readers beyond the walls of the White House to forgotten places around the world. Discover how ghastly some of the United States’ presidents actually were! Meet presidents at the bottom of the ocean, in the rice paddies of Cambodia, and even in the office of the president of the Confederacy. Along the way, readers will learn important lessons and gain formative insights into history long ignored.'
About the Author
Wag Harrison is an award-winning writer and educator. Holding graduate degrees in both history and educational leadership, Wag spent nearly twenty years as a teacher and school administrator before settling in as a full-time father. Wag is a lifelong lover of learning and of telling tales from the past. 'The Presidents Did What, Again?' is his second picture book. Wag lives in Bon Air, Virginia, with his wife and three children.
About the Illustrator
Wally Jones enjoys creating portraits and commercial, science fiction, fantasy, and children's illustrations. In addition to being an illustrator, he is also an actor, singer, juggler, and ukulele and cello player. Wally spent over a decade as an illustrator and diorama sculptor at a planetarium and nature center in northeast Tennessee, and he has won numerous art awards at science fiction conventions throughout the Southeast. He taught computer graphics and was a department chair at ITT Technical Institute, and he now lives in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife Becki.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'The Presidents Did What, Again?' (hardcover, 34 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $15.95 / Kindle e-book, $8.99) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
