The Recur Group Announces Strategic Partnership with WaitTime
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recur Group, a leading innovator and consulting company in the leisure and entertainment industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WaitTime, the industry's foremost AI-powered crowd analytics solution. This exciting collaboration will revolutionize how venues manage crowds, enhance situational monitoring, and elevate the overall guest experience.
Founded by esteemed industry professionals Kristen Seitz and Dave Carey, The Recur Group boasts a combined experience of 200+ years in the leisure and entertainment sector. The company's commitment to providing seamless and efficient consulting, project management, implementation services, and assistance in the selection of new systems. With a team comprised of industry experts and strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, The Recur Group offers comprehensive turnkey services to venues seeking to optimize their operations.
WaitTime, on the other hand, has gained recognition as a game-changer in crowd management. Their AI-powered solution, driven by computer vision technology and custom algorithms, delivers highly accurate people counting analytics. It can be seamlessly integrated into a wide array of locations and technology stacks, thanks to its one-size-fits-all flexibility.
The strategic partnership between The Recur Group and WaitTime signifies a significant advancement in how venues optimize their operations and enhance the guest experience. By adopting WaitTime's crowd analytics software, organizations can more efficiently allocate staffing, optimize security measures, and communicate effectively with visitors. This collaboration aims to revolutionize crowd management in major entertainment and sports facilities, amusement parks, convention centers, arenas, event venues, and mobile or temporary events.
Kristen Seitz, co-founder of The Recur Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with WaitTime to bring cutting-edge crowd analytics to our clients. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry innovation, and we look forward to helping venues provide safer and more enjoyable experiences for their guests."
Dave Carey, also a co-founder of The Recur Group, added, "WaitTime's technology is a game-changer in crowd management, and this partnership allows us to provide an all-encompassing solution to our clients. Together, we will set new standards for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the leisure and entertainment sector."
Zach Klima, Founder and CEO of WaitTime, expressed his excitement, saying, "Partnering with The Recur Group is a natural fit for WaitTime. We believe our AI-powered solution will greatly enhance the operational capabilities of venues, and together with The Recur Group, we look forward to driving innovation in the industry."
This strategic partnership promises to bring about a new era in the leisure and entertainment industry, where venues can provide an even safer and more enjoyable experience for their guests. The Recur Group and WaitTime are set to transform crowd management and operational efficiency, solidifying their positions as leaders in the sector.
About The Recur Group:
The Recur Group, founded by industry veterans Kristen Seitz and Dave Carey, boasts a collective professional experience of 60 years, positioning itself as a leading force within the leisure and entertainment sector. Backed by a team of seasoned industry experts and fortified by strategic collaborations with prominent technology firms, The Recur Group stands as a provider of comprehensive turnkey solutions for venues in search of efficient and seamless system upgrades or replacements. Benefiting from partnerships with numerous industry leaders, The Recur Group is uniquely positioned to offer current insights on cutting-edge systems and their latest functionalities. The suite of services provided by The Recur Group includes RFP creation, Project Management, Implementation, Training, and Reporting. Additionally, they extend their support to ticketing companies interested in the outsourcing of support and help desk services, delivered by The Recur Group's dedicated staff. Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that we will be in attendance at this year's IAAPA Expo, taking place in Orlando, Florida. See you there!!
About WaitTime:
WaitTime is the industry's foremost AI-powered crowd analytics solution, designed to help companies manage crowds and queues in real-time and enhance situational monitoring capabilities for various venues, including entertainment and sports facilities, amusement parks, convention centers, arenas, event venues, and mobile or temporary events. WaitTime's innovative solution provides highly accurate people counting analytics and is compatible with a wide range of locations and technology stacks, making it a versatile choice for optimizing venue operations.
