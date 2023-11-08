183± Acres of Timber & Tillable Land in Spotsylvania County, VA set for auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online auction of 183± acres of timber and tillable land on Partlow Rd. and Duerson Ln. in Spotsylvania County, VA - Online bidding closes Tues. Dec. 5.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 183 +/- acres of timber and tillable land on Partlow Road and Duerson Lane in Spotsylvania County, VA. The online only bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, December 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“This is a unique occasion to purchase a large rarely offered tract of timber and tillable land in Spotsylvania County,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity that awaits the new owner of this property to own or invest in a property that will be a great present and future investment. Make plans NOW to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours.”

“The property in conveniently located 10.5 miles from Rt. 1/Thornburg, 11 miles from I-95 at Thornburg, 8 miles from Lake Anna, 19 miles from Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:

Date: Online only bidding will begin to close on Tue. Dec. 5 @ 2pm (Eastern)
Location: 5304 Partlow Rd., Partlow, VA 22534 (Spotsylvania County)

 183 +/- acres of timber & tillable land on Partlow Rd. & Duerson Ln. in Spotsylvania County, VA

• 2,250' +/- of frontage on Duerson Ln. and 1,370' +/- of frontage on Partlow Rd.
• There is a very small cemetery on the property (approx. 3 graves)
• Tax Map: 73-A-15; Deed Book: 3095; Zoned: A3 (Please visit the auction webpage for A3 uses & info); Yearly (2023) real estate taxes. $659.31 (in Land Use); WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED
• Only $400,000 Starting Bid!!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540-748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com

Contact
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359 info@nichollsauction.com
Company/Organization
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
40 Carriage Hill Lane
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22407
United States
540 220 1130
About

