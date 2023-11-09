Mobile Health Platform, DrOwl, Releases New Feature that Allows Consumers to Keep Track of their Immunization Records
EINPresswire.com/ -- HIPAA-compliant mobile health platform, DrOwl, has announced a new upgrade that integrates personalized immunization records, allowing consumers to see which vaccines might have been missed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for vaccinations vary by age, health conditions and prior vaccinations.
For example, the CDC recommends adults, ages 50-64, get the Shingles, COVID, TDAP and Flu vaccines. The Hepatitis B, MMR and RSV vaccines are recommended based on individual health conditions.
For adults, ages 19-26, the CDC recommends HPV, Chickenpox, COVID, Flu, Hepatitis B, MMR and TDAP vaccines.
Fewer than half of American adults get a flu shot, and only about 1 in 5 adults got the Covid booster last year. The CDC estimates that only 22 percent of adults are up to date on all the vaccines.
The CEO of DrOwl, Arvind Raichur, said this new feature involving immunizations will help consumers understand which vaccines they may have missed based on their personalized health history.
“Vaccines are complicated and personalized,” said Raichur. “Vaccine recommendations for a 19 year old are different than for someone just 8 years older. And it gets even more complicated when age and personal health conditions are factored in. DrOwl makes this immunization process easy. No more going from memory.”
Keeping Track of All Medical Records
Last year, Congress enacted a section of the “Cures Act” that gives all patients access to their digital health records for free and instantly. Up until that point, it was extremely difficult for patients to acquire or review their health records from hospitals or doctors offices.
DrOwl is a free medical platform that allows consumers to download all of their medical records into one place. The mobile health platform contains a personalized patient portal that translates medical jargon and codes into an easy-to-understand language.
Studies estimate up to 70 percent of health records contain errors or inaccurate patient information. These errors can lead to wrong prescriptions, expensive diagnostic tests or worse - a misdiagnosis of a disease.
“You want to know if there is a mistake in your credit report, so why wouldn’t you want to know if your medical records contain an error that could lead to a dangerous misdiagnose,” said Raichur. “For patients with chronic health conditions like diabetes, the information is critical. There is no margin of error when it comes to our health and prescriptions.”
Consumers can download DrOwl on iOS or Google Play.
