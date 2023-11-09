Translation and Localization giant, Pangea Global, releases the next generation of Translation Management Systems - Alfa
Starting today, Alfa2.0 will rollout to Pangea's clients and partners, with full rollout by the end of Nov.
We are extremely proud of Alfa 2.0. This is currently one of the best bespoke systems in the Translation industry and allows us and our clients to be more efficient, transparent and accurate.”LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangea Global, a leading translation and localization company, is proud to announce the unveiling of its highly anticipated next-generation Translation Management System, Alfa. This innovative platform revolutionizes the translation industry, bringing a new level of efficiency and quality to translation and localization processes.
— Michal Shinitzky, CEO of Pangea Global
With Alfa, Pangea Global has made substantial strides in redefining the user experience and optimizing project management. This comprehensive update features a plethora of cutting-edge enhancements that will undoubtedly be welcomed by clients, vendors and partners of the company.
New Features of Alfa:
1. Intuitive User Interface (UI): Pangea Global has invested considerable effort in creating a sleek and user-friendly interface, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable experience for users. The revamped UI streamlines navigation and facilitates easier access to key features, ultimately improving workflow and productivity.
2. Enhanced Workflow for Complex Projects: Alfa introduces workflow improvements tailored to address the complexities of large-scale translation and localization projects. This feature empowers users to manage intricate assignments seamlessly, ensuring timely and precise results.
3. Internal Linguistic Quality Assessment (LQA) Mechanism: Alfa introduces an internal LQA mechanism that allows users to assess and maintain the linguistic quality of translations within the platform. This feature guarantees the highest level of accuracy and consistency, in accordance with the industry's best practices.
4. Internal Vendor Quality Scoring and Distribution: Alfa incorporates an advanced scoring system that evaluates the performance of translation vendors. With this, our users can make informed decisions when selecting vendors, ensuring the highest quality translations every time.
Existing Features of Alfa:
1. SAAS-Based Platform: Alfa remains a Software as a Service (SAAS) solution, ensuring accessibility and scalability for all clients. Users can access the platform from any location, at any time, without the hassle of installation or maintenance.
2. Translation Project Management: The Alfa platform retains its robust translation project management capabilities, allowing users to oversee projects from start to finish efficiently.
3. Automated Invoicing: Alfa's automated invoicing feature simplifies the billing process for both clients and vendors, ensuring transparency and efficiency in financial transactions.
4. Advanced Vendor and Client Management: Alfa continues to provide advanced vendor and client management tools, making it easier than ever to maintain strong relationships with translation providers and customers.
Pangea Global has always been committed to delivering high-quality, tailored translation and localization solutions to meet the diverse needs of their clients. The introduction of Alfa represents a significant leap forward in its ongoing mission to streamline and improve the translation process.
"Alfa represents a major milestone for Pangea Global," said Michal Shinitzky, CEO of Pangea Global. "This cutting-edge platform has been meticulously designed to provide a seamless, efficient, and superior experience to our clients. We believe that Alfa will redefine the industry standards for translation management systems."
About Pangea Global:
Pangea Global is a renowned translation and localization company, dedicated to providing top-notch language solutions for businesses around the world. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Pangea Global continues to redefine industry standards by offering advanced technology and exceptional service. For more information, please visit www.pangea.global or contact am@pangea.global
