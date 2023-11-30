Oasis Education and Adaptive Telehealth Team Up to Enhance Mental Health Support in Schools
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Education, a leader in mental health solutions for educational institutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Adaptive Telehealth, an industry leader in telemental health. This collaboration aims to enhance mental health support in education by expanding HIPAA and FERPA-compliant software and clinical services.
Addressing the challenge of scalable mental health services in educational settings, this partnership introduces a comprehensive platform for stepped-care options in mental health. School counselors can now access secure software for monitoring and managing student mental health, documentation, and intervention options. This includes individualized and scalable care for each student. The Adaptive Telehealth platform integrates seamlessly with existing school systems, facilitating the outsourcing of student counseling services.
Jay Ostrowski, CEO of Oasis Education, expresses enthusiasm: "Schools need scalable options for mental health services that are customizable to each school’s unique needs. This collaboration with Adaptive Telehealth is a game-changer for Oasis Education, the students, and the school counselors we serve. We have reimaged mental health services in schools to make them more accessible, scalable, comprehensive, and engaging."
The partnership expands telehealth offerings, including:
Text Check-ins: Secure, regular check-ins for students, aiding counselors in identifying and addressing mental health needs efficiently.
Telemental Health Counseling: HIPAA-compliant chat, phone, and video appointments, offering students flexible access to mental health providers.
Engagement Services: New mental health engagement services like gamification, surveys, training, and digital transformation consulting.
Peer Support: Training and software for peer counseling, enhancing the mental health support ecosystem.
Referral Programs: Streamlined referral processes to local or online counselors with a tracking dashboard.
Comprehensive EHR Software: An integrated platform offering assessments, schedules, meetings, and more, customized for each school's needs.
Ostrowski adds, "With Adaptive Telehealth's expertise and secure mental health software, we can provide additional clinical services to schools and can equip school counselors with mental health software to greatly increase their capacity to help students."
This partnership signifies Oasis Education's innovation in mental health tools for educational communities, revolutionizing support with Adaptive Telehealth's technology.
About Oasis Education
Oasis Education provides mental health solutions for K-12 and higher education institutions, focusing on accessible emotional support. It integrates with counseling centers, offering early intervention and streamlined access to mental health professionals.
About Adaptive Telehealth
Adaptive Telehealth, a division of Behavioral Health Innovation, specializes in HIPAA-FERPA compliant telemental health solutions. Its platform is used by various healthcare and educational organizations.
For more information about Oasis and its mental health solutions, please visit www.oasiseducation.com
Sam Harairy, Marketing Manager
Oasis Mental Health Applications
+1 724-252-4531
marketing@oasisapp.com
