ReMedics Launches New Comprehensive Collection Services for Healthcare Providers
ReMedics begins new service line designed to increase cash collections, decrease errors and improve days sales outstanding (DSO)
With staffing shortages being a major concern for many providers, this is a natural progression for ReMedics in helping our clients to be more efficient and to collect as much revenue as possible”WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReMedics, a leading provider of business process outsourcing services for physician practice groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems, officially launched their new Comprehensive Collection services at the MGMA 2023 Leaders Conference that took place October 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Leaders Conference is the industry’s premier conference for medical group executives and revenue cycle management decision makers.
— Robert Zimmerman, President/COO
“This new line of services provides our clients with an opportunity to increase profitability while creating added flexibility in managing their business office needs,” said Robert Zimmerman, President/COO of ReMedics.
ReMedics provides outsourced remittance processing, data validation and bank reconciliation services that help to increase billing efficiency, improve data quality and optimize A/R collections. By leveraging a multi-submitter, single receiver cash management platform, ReMedics can integrate to multiple EMR/PM systems, banks and clearinghouses in supporting clients with multiple divisions and disparate payment posting applications.
“With staffing shortages being a major concern for many providers, this is a natural progression for ReMedics in helping our clients to be more efficient and to collect as much revenue as possible,” said Zimmerman.
As part of its services, ReMedics provides its client’s management teams with dynamic reporting options to quickly review details on all claim submissions, payments, denials and collection activities. The new services will be performed by the company’s full-time staff at its Westlake, Ohio corporate office.
Visit ReMedics Comprehensive Collections page to learn more.
About ReMedics
ReMedics, LLC provides outsourced revenue cycle management solutions that address the ever-changing business environment that is affecting physician practice groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems. The company utilizes technologies such as robotics process automation, artificial intelligence and automated workflow solutions to deliver fully integrated services designed to lower operational costs. With decades of professional services, software development and workflow design experience, clients realize significant cash flow and productivity improvements in their operations. Visit ReMedicsHC.com to learn more about all of their services and capabilities.
Guy Hanford
ReMedics LLC
+1 440-671-7707
guy.hanford@remedicshc.com