New "Never Depressed Again" Program Offers Unconventional Approach to Treating Depression
Belgian psychologist's paradigm-shifting method aims to help busy women and female entrepreneurs transcend depressive mindsetsBELGIUM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical psychologist Fabian Jeanmart today announced the launch of "Never Depressed Again," an innovative mental health program for women struggling with depression.
Jeanmart's method is based on extensive research and clinical experience indicating that, at its core, depression is an emotional pathology stemming from reactions to stimuli. Depressive episodes often involve feelings of sadness, guilt and self-deprecation recurring in patterns.
"Many depressed individuals I've worked with tend to put one or both parents on a pedestal, admiring them excessively," said Jeanmart. "This pedestal often protects the parents from the individual's great anger toward them, creating an inner conflict between opposing emotions."
Rather than just managing symptoms, "Never Depressed Again" aims to examine and resolve these core emotional roots of depression by identifying triggers, shifting perspectives and integrating conflicting emotions.
The program consists of videos and a workbook guiding users to recognize exaggerated admiration as an emotional reaction and defense mechanism. Participants will be encouraged to safely express anger and other suppressed emotions in order to develop more balanced perspectives.
"Releasing these suppressed emotions in a healthy way can be an intensely cathartic and transformative experience," explained Jeanmart. "We store anger and other difficult feelings in our body, and giving them an outlet removes their hold over us."
By understanding the purpose of our emotions and what triggers them, we can adjust our mental frameworks to become more psychologically empowered. The program helps break recurring depressive thought patterns by working through this process.
Future modules will build on these principles by exploring related themes like perfectionism, self-judgment, trauma and self-love. Ongoing support groups will also provide community and encouragement.
"This is not about 'getting rid' of depression overnight," cautioned Jeanmart. "But over time, users gain self-awareness, release past hurts and rewrite their mental narratives – ultimately transcending depressive mindsets."
Jeanmart has over 20 years of experience as a clinical psychologist. He specializes in helping clients improve psychological well-being by better understanding emotions and resolving inner conflicts.
For more information on the “Never Depressed Again” program and to book a free strategy call, visit https://yabami.org.
