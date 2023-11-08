Good Greek Sets Sights on Retiring & Injured Police Officers in Latest Game Changing Expansion Move
Law enforcement officers inherently possess the qualities we value at Good Greek: Commitment, Discipline, and Dedication, all of which align with our mantra of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage”JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving and Storage, The World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company, is opening its doors to retiring police officers, as it prepares to embark on its boldest expansion to date: Bringing the iconic Good Greek brand to communities across the United States and beyond.
— Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage
In its latest industry disrupting move, Good Greek is extending franchise opportunities to interested law enforcement retirees as well as officers with career ending injuries. This golden opportunity requires no upfront investment costs. Instead, these men and women will be joining the Good Greek rank and file as Owner-Operators, not only taking home a salary, but a lucrative percentage of all profits as well. Additional opportunities include Sales, Customer Service as well as Real Estate Agents under Good Greek Realty.
After making the announcement at the Florida Police Benevolent Association's State Leadership Conference in Key West, Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems, underscored the alignment between the values upheld by law enforcement and his company.
“Law enforcement officers inherently possess the qualities we value at Good Greek: Commitment, Discipline, and Dedication, all of which align with our mantra of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage,” Georgedakis said. He further noted, “Many officers face challenges in transitioning to civilian life, often needing to take up jobs in law enforcement or private security due to financial necessities, and some even face mental health issues post-retirement. Good Greek aims to provide meaningful opportunities that align with their values and meet their financial needs, thereby saving and changing lives.'"
Having once worn the police uniform himself, The Good Greek Spero ventured into the moving industry on a mission to restore honesty and integrity within. During his tenure with the North Miami police, he investigated various criminal and civil cases, including moving scams and fraud. His experiences in blue are what he credits as foundational to Good Greek's success. Good Greek is also the Official Movers of the Florida Police Benevolent Association and played a crucial role in relocating out of state police officers to help fortify Florida during an unprecedented population surge during the pandemic.
This franchise expansion is just the latest game changing move executed by Good Greek. These efforts have been instrumental in doubling the company’s revenue over the past two years, propelling Good Greek to be recognized as one of South Florida's fastest-growing companies. Among their other innovative moves include morphing into a total relocation company, by adding real estate, banking, and insurance to the company’s services. Most recently Good Greek quadrupled the size of its Tampa Bay operation allowing it to expand its local service area to include Orlando, all of Central Florida, and the Space Coast.
About Good Greek Relocation Systems:
Good Greek is the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of the Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.
