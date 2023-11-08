Good Greek Sets Sights on Retiring & Injured Police Officers in Latest Game Changing Expansion Move Scan this QR Code to learn more about franchise options

The Iconic Relocation Company is offering those retirees franchise opportunities in Florida and across the United States

Law enforcement officers inherently possess the qualities we value at Good Greek: Commitment, Discipline, and Dedication, all of which align with our mantra of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage” — Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage