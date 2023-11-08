Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry Welcomes Board-Certified Orthodontist
A common misconception amongst parents is that their child’s teeth will eventually straighten out on their own. However, the truth is that the longer one waits to address alignment issues, the more difficult it becomes to correct.
According to a recent study published in Dental Press Journal of Orthodontics, early orthodontic treatment with simple appliances can efficiently treat a variety of malocclusions, redirect abnormal growth, and reduce the need for more comprehensive and expensive treatment later.
As a San Antonio dental office that has helped children achieve healthy smiles for years, Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry cannot stress enough the importance of early orthodontic intervention, which is why we are beyond grateful to officially have a Board-Certified Orthodontist on our team.
Introducing Dr. Noor Mansouri, San Antonio Orthodontist.
As of October 19th, Stone Oak Children's Dentistry offers orthodontic treatment with Dr. Noor Mansouri, Board Certified Orthodontist. Schedule a free orthodontic consultation today!
Dr. Mansouri is a board certified specialist in Orthodontics and is a member of the American Association of Orthodontics, the American Dental Association and San Antonio District Dental Society. She graduated from Jacksonville University in Florida earning her specialty Certificate in Orthodontics and a Master of Science in Dentistry.
Dr. Mansouri met her husband during residency and together they relocated to Texas where he grew up, and fell in love with the charming people of San Antonio. In her free time, she values spending time with her family and enjoys cooking, exploring new places, and traveling.
About Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry
By addressing orthodontic concerns early on, Dr. Mansouri and our San Antonio children’s dentists can mitigate the impact they will have on your child's oral health and overall well-being. It’s important to note that as children's bones are still growing and adapting, it's much easier to correct any misalignment or crowding issues before they become more severe.
In addition to enhancing the appearance of your child's smile, early orthodontic intervention can prevent more serious issues from developing down the line, such as jaw pain, tooth decay, and speech impediments. By starting the process sooner rather than later, you're giving your child the best shot at a healthy and beautiful smile for life.
If your child is at least seven years of age, it’s time to schedule an orthodontic consultation to see if early intervention is necessary. At Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry in San Antonio, we offer complimentary orthodontic consultations available Monday through Saturday. Please visit our website to book a free orthodontic consultation in San Antonio for your little one.
Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry
20507 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 903-8050
www.stoneoakchildrensdentistry.com
