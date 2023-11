Miller & Miller's online-only Luxury Watches auction, November 17, features examples from all the top Swiss watchmakers

Circa 2013 A. Lange & Sohne Ref. 232.025 Richard Lange platinum wristwatch, presented in a platinum case that houses calibre L041.2, comprised of 199 parts (est. CA$45,000-$50,000). Circa 1995 Audemars Piguet, Ref. 25808ST, Royal Oak Offshore Triple Date wristwatch, stainless steel with an octagonal bezel and triple-date complication (est. CA$35,000-$40,000). Circa 2007/2008 Rolex, Ref. 118239 Day-Date "President" wristwatch, a horological symphony that harmonizes luxury and precision (est. CA$30,000-$35,000). Circa 2000 Breguet, Ref. 3800 Type XX Aeronavale watch with captivating blue dial, 40mm rose gold case and Breguet's signature Arabic numerals (est. CA$23,000-$26,000). This Touchon & Co. 14k Minute Repeater pocket watch with 14K yellow gold case, serial number "137595", and a gross weight of 69.53 grams, should finish at CA$4,000-$6,000.

The sale features vintage and contemporary watches by Rolex, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Hublot, Cartier, A. Lange & Sohne, Omega, IWC, Breguet and more

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 100 fine wristwatches and pocket watches from the finest makers in the world will come up for bid in an online-only Luxury Watches auction on Friday, November 17th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., at 4 pm Eastern time. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and MillerandMillerAuctions.com.Included in the curated offering are vintage and contemporary wristwatches by all of the top Swiss makers, including Rolex , Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Hublot, Cartier, A. Lange & Sohne , Omega, IWC, Breguet and others. All are high-grade luxury watches.The sale also includes the Matheson pocket watch collection, which includes many fine solid gold timepieces by top makers. Included are two repeaters by Touchon & Co. and a great offering of American railroad grade watches by Hamilton, Illinois and Waltham.Several watches are strong candidates for top lot of the auction. One is a circa 2013 A. Lange & Sohne Ref. 232.025 Richard Lange platinum wristwatch, presented in a stunning platinum case that houses calibre L041.2, comprised of 199 parts, a testament to Lange's dedication to exquisite, hand-crafted movements. Signature details include a hand-engraved balance, blued screws, gold chatons, flat polished regulator and an escape wheel cap (est. $45,000-$50,000).All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.A circa 1995 Audemars Piguet , Ref. 25808ST, Royal Oak Offshore Triple Date wristwatch presents a harmonious fusion of elegance and functionality. Crafted with stainless steel, its refined form is punctuated by an octagonal bezel, while its triple-date complication adds practical sophistication. With impeccable readability and timeless design, this timepiece is a statement of understated luxury and impeccable taste. It has an estimate of $35,000-$40,000.A circa 2007/2008 Rolex, Ref. 118239 Day-Date "President" wristwatch invites the winning bidder to wrap their wrist in timeless elegance and unparalleled prestige. This watch doesn't just tell time; it commands it, exuding a blend of opulence and sophistication that's fit for leaders and trendsetters alike. A horological symphony that harmonizes luxury and precision, this President makes a declaration of unwavering style and influence (est. $30,000-$35,000).A circa 2022 Rolex Ref. 268655 Yacht-Master wristwatch with its sporty spirit and a dash of adorable charm, is expected to bring $27,500-$32,500. The Oysterflex strap adds a playful touch to its luxurious 18kt Everose gold case. Other features include a black ceramic bezel, rose gold details, and a dial that’s like staring into a starry night sky, but on the wrist. The balance of Rolex's 5-year guarantee remains. Box and papers are included with the watch.A circa 2000 Breguet, Ref. 3800 Type XX Aeronavale watch with a captivating blue dial should finish at $23,000-$26,000. The watch boasts a 40mm case in warm rose gold, polished surfaces, harmonious curves, Breguet's signature Arabic numerals, vintage-inspired minute track, unidirectional rotating bezel, meticulously designed complications and a self-winding movement. The flyback chronograph is a nod to the watch’s deep military aviation roots.A circa 2016 Hublot, Big Bang Ferrari Unico Limited Edition wristwatch with cutting-edge design and materials has an estimate of $19,000-$23,000. Features include a 45mm carbon fiber case, a sapphire crystal with a red tint to solidify the Hublot partnership with Ferrari, a Hublot UNICO HUB 124 comprised of 330 components and containing 38 jewels. This Column wheel chronograph features a Flyback complication and a 72-hour power reserve.On to the pocket watches! A Touchon & Co., 14k minute repeater with a 14K yellow gold case, serial number "137595", 12 size, and a gross weight of 69.53 grams, is expected to gavel for $4,000-$6,000; while an 1899 American-made Hampden Dueber, 14K 18S 15J Hunter in a 14K yellow gold case, Model 4, 15 jewels, lever set, serial number, "1260671", 18 size, with a gross weight of the assembled watch of 148.14 grams, should command $2,000-$3,000.As this is an online-only auction, there will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on auction day to watch lots close in real time. Here is a link to the auction: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-9I4BN0/luxury-watches-featuring-the-matheson-collection?limit=36 . Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted in this auction.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. 