New Technology Platform Poised to Transform Humanitarian Operations Worldwide
Labrys, a leading dual-use tech startup is proudly unveiling the latest version of their flagship platform Axiom, redefining humanitarian operations globally
— Commander of the Kherson Regional Rapid Response Team - Ukrainian Red Cross
Labrys, a leading innovator in technology solutions, is proudly unveiling the latest version of their flagship platform Axiom, incorporating a suite of features and technologies which together promise to redefine the way humanitarian operations are conducted globally. By integrating verification, secure communications, machine translation, digital payments technology, and the secure tracking and management of global teams, Axiom has the potential to address complex global challenges, streamline emergency response efforts, bring about true localisation of relief efforts and enhance the safety and well-being of communities in need.
In a remarkable demonstration of its capabilities, Axiom was deployed successfully within hours of the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and subsequent widespread flooding throughout Kherson Oblast in June 2023, proving itself on a live crisis deployment with the State Emergency Services of Ukraine (SESU) and the Kherson Regional Rapid Response Team, Ukrainian Red Cross. In particular, the platform's advanced communication and visualisation features facilitated enhanced coordination among first response teams, resulting in swift rescue and aid delivery to affected areas. From the beginning of 2022, Axiom has assisted in the delivery of emergency training to over 800 first responders, through more than 40 courses across all front-line and conflict-affected territories in Ukraine.
In another powerful demonstration of the platform’s application to the humanitarian sector, Axiom has played a pivotal role in coordinating and expediting the evacuation efforts of thousands of at-risk individuals in the face of multiple humanitarian crises globally. This use showcases the enhanced tracking and verification built into the platform and the ability to swiftly link rescue teams with vulnerable persons securely and at reach.
“Axiom proved to be an indispensable tool that significantly contributed to the success of our operation. Its ability to connect individuals with rescue teams, share vital information, and facilitate safe passage was nothing short of remarkable. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to every member of the Labrys team who contributed to this humanitarian effort. Your commitment to the cause, your innovative solutions, and your unwavering support have made a profound difference in the lives of thousands.” - President of a leading international aid organization
Looking ahead, Labrys envisions an even more profound impact for Axiom as its capabilities continue to grow. Labrys is currently in talks to explore the global roll-out of Axiom in support of the establishment and enforcement of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) worldwide. By harnessing its robust data analytics and monitoring capabilities, Axiom will empower organisations to combat piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental threats in some of the world’s most vulnerable maritime regions, a significant stride towards safeguarding the world's oceans and the communities dependent on them.
Finally, Axiom’s integrated digital payments capability offers significant promise to improve not only the administrative efficiency of supporting aid delivery efforts worldwide, but by harnessing blockchain technology also serves to defeat the siphoning of funds through corruption and fraud, ultimately increasing effectiveness of such operations in additional to greatly improving donor confidence.
In summary, Labrys, through Axiom, intends nothing short of the transformation of global humanitarian and international development operations, from emergency responses to evacuation efforts, maritime protection and beyond. This innovation is poised to make a lasting impact on global humanitarian efforts, ensuring faster, more effective responses to crises while safeguarding the well-being of communities and environments around the world.
For more information on Axiom and its vast potential for coordinating humanitarian and international development operations at reach, please reach out to contact@labrys.tech or visit www.labrys.tech.
