Eighteen Students Graduate Thursday From Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will be among the speakers Thursday when 18 students graduate from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course at the regional training academy in Sioux Falls.

This is the fifth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the Sioux Falls regional academy. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program. As part of its partnership in the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors for the program and hosts the program in its facility.

“This training program is an example of the excellent partnership the Attorney General’s Office has with the Sioux Falls Police Department and other law enforcement agencies,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This effort has helped the Sioux Falls Police Department, as well as law enforcement agencies in surrounding cities and counties, fill their open officer positions.”

The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations.

Members of the 188th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are: Max Anderson, Sioux Falls Police Department; Andrew Beeman, Sioux Falls Police Department, Jacob Croghan, McCook County Sheriff’s Office; Alfonso Erickson, Sioux Falls Police Department; Marky Felix, Sioux Falls Police Department; Cady Gentile, Sioux Falls Police Department; Denny Gonzalez, Sioux Falls Police Department; Richard Hibdon, Brandon Police Department; Mattie Jones, Sioux Falls Police Department; Dawson Kerzman, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office; Christopher Mailloux, McCook County Sheriff’s Office; Garret McCarthy, Sioux Falls Police Department; Roy Reese, Sioux Falls Police Department; Ismael Small, Sioux Falls Police Department; Jayden Sullivan, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office; Brandon Vazquez, Sioux Falls Police Department; Marcus Vert, Sioux Falls Police Department; and, Aileen Winters, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday’s graduation ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in the Old Courthouse Museum, 200 W. 6th St. in Sioux Falls.

