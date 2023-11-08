Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,540 in the last 365 days.

Minister Duggins please with implementation of intellectual property in sports project

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, is pleased with the relationship between the Federation and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which launched a unique project focusing on the intersection of Intellectual Property (IP) and sports.

The IP in Sports Project was launched on November 01, 2023, at the Department of Sports Conference Room at Port Zante. It entails a diagnostic review of the nation’s sports ecosystem and enhances awareness and effective use of IP tools in the context of the sports industry.

At the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on November 07, 2023, Minister Duggins said that this project is very dear to him as he has ministerial responsibility for the creative economy. He noted that previous engagements with WIPO officials set the stage for today’s success.

“When they came back with this project, and they said that St. Kitts and Nevis would be the first, I was extremely delighted because here it is, a very practical approach to intellectual property and its benefits to our people, and it started with sports and it started with St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Minister of Sports stated. “These are the things that we as ministers are here to do. We are here to bring real results to our people…”

Honourable Duggins thanked Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Attorney-General the Honourable Garth Wilkin for their support in this matter, as well as the staff at the local Intellectual Property Office.

At the WIPO Ministerial Level Meeting for Caribbean Countries on November 06, 2023, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the government will continue to “invest in education and training, to nurture our talent, and to provide them with the tools they need to succeed in a globalized world.”

You just read:

Minister Duggins please with implementation of intellectual property in sports project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more