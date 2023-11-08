TheeDigital Wins Silver Davey Award for Exceptional Website Redesign for Le Bleu Ultra Pure Water

Raleigh, NC – Raleigh, North Carolina-based digital marketing and web design agency, TheeDigital, is proud to announce that they have been honored with a Silver Davey Award for their outstanding website redesign for Le Bleu Ultra Pure Water. The prestigious Davey Awards, dedicated to recognizing exceptional creative work from small teams worldwide, received over 2,000 entries, making this recognition a significant achievement for TheeDigital.

Le Bleu, a renowned water delivery service headquartered in Greensboro, NC, has long been recognized for its dedication to delivering the purest and best water in the area. Their commitment to quality and exceptional customer experience was evident in their product, but they recognized the need for a website that could effectively reflect their values and engage potential customers.

TheeDigital was entrusted with the task of taking Le Bleu’s online presence to the next level using the latest web design trends. Armed with their expertise in custom web design and development, TheeDigital crafted a new website that not only showcased the exceptional quality of Le Bleu water but also encouraged visitors to sign up and learn more.

The Le Bleu team had confidence in TheeDigital from the start, knowing the agency’s impressive portfolio and track record of success with other businesses in North Carolina. This collaboration proved to be a winning combination, resulting in a Silver Davey Award for this remarkable website redesign.

The Davey Awards is an international competition that celebrates creative excellence and innovation in marketing and design. This year marked the 19th Annual Davey Awards, and the competition was fierce with entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms.

