Upgrade Without the Clutter: Free Electronics Recycling Before Black Friday Spree!

Marietta, GA – November 08, 2023 – As the anticipation for Black Friday deals grows, Prime Asset Recovery (PAR), a leader in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling industry, is launching a timely initiative to help businesses and consumers make room for new electronics by offering free pick-up services for their old devices. This initiative comes at a crucial time as the Global IT Asset Disposition market is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2026.

Services Offered at No Cost:

Free Hard Drive/SSD Shredding or Sanitization with a Certificate of Destruction

Free Data Center Decommissioning

Free Asset Inventory Reporting

Free De-racking and Pick Up (Same Day If Needed)

Free E-Waste Recycling

IT Asset Disposal: Secure and Efficient Management

Prime Asset Recovery specializes in IT Asset Disposal (ITAD), a crucial service for businesses transitioning or upgrading their IT equipment. ITAD ensures the secure and environmentally responsible disposal of obsolete electronics, safeguarding sensitive data and contributing to sustainability. By integrating ITAD into IT Asset Management (ITAM), companies can optimize asset value recovery, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. Prime Asset Recovery offers comprehensive solutions, including data destruction and e-waste recycling, to manage the end-of-life of IT assets effectively.

Electronics Recycling in Marietta: A Sustainable Choice

Prime Asset Recovery leads the way in Marietta with top-tier electronics recycling services, emphasizing ecological responsibility and data security. They offer a robust solution for the proper recycling of e-waste, including computers, monitors, and other electronics, adhering to EPA guidelines. By participating in electronic recycling, individuals and businesses contribute to environmental preservation, resource conservation, and ensure their data remains secure. Prime Asset Recovery’s meticulous process guarantees that all electronics are either repurposed or disposed of safely, making them a trusted partner in the community’s sustainable practices.

Hard Drive Shredding: The Ultimate Data Security

Prime Asset Recovery offers a state-of-the-art hard drive and SSD shredding service, ensuring the highest level of data security for businesses. Their advanced shredding technology can process up to 600 drives per hour, with each drive’s serial number recorded and a certificate of destruction provided. This service is not only fast and free but also secure, giving businesses peace of mind that their confidential data is irrecoverable. Prime Asset Recovery’s commitment to data security and environmentally responsible IT asset disposition makes them a leader in the industry.

Understanding that each business has unique needs, Prime Asset Recovery offers personalized consultations to determine the most efficient and secure method of e-waste disposal. “We recognize the importance of tailored solutions in IT asset disposition and e-waste recycling,” says Adam Levitt, COO of Prime Asset Recovery. “Our goal is to provide seamless and secure services that not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations.”

With state-of-the-art shredding technology for hard drives and SSDs, PAR ensures that sensitive data is irrecoverable, offering peace of mind in an era where data security is paramount. The company’s flexible scheduling and same-day pick-up options reflect its commitment to customer convenience and satisfaction.

