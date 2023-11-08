Truth Quotient Believes in Continuous Improvement

New & Improved Website

Moving Forward

We are adding new capabilities every day. Special caching systems provide faster and more accurate answers” — John Hnatio

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Quotient LLC ( https://truthquotient.co ), a Maryland-based company and a leading provider of advanced software, continues to improve Authentication™ V-2.0 software that separates fact from fiction. “With each week that goes by, Authentication™ V-2.0 is becoming more and more powerful,” said Dr. John Hnatio, Chief Scientist at Truth Quotient LLC.

“We are adding new capabilities every day. Special caching systems provide faster and more accurate answers. Better treatment of breaking news stories where we do not yet have enough preponderant evidence to confirm their degree of validity and learning databases that continuously improve the accuracy of the software’s outputs. As time goes by, with users providing more and more inputs to the system, it will get smarter and smarter,” Hnatio added.

Authentication™ V-2.0 is designed to help students, teachers, researchers, journalists, and social media users identify only the genuine issues of fact upon which to base logically sound arguments.

Dr. Hnatio states, “Some of the information on the Internet is true. Some of it is false. But most of it is a mixture of the two. Recognizing what is true and what is false is the only way to achieve objectivity and ensure you aren’t breaking the fundamental rules of logic.”

“The goal of Truth Quotient LLC in developing Authentication™ V-2.0 is to make it easier for people from all walks of life to critically analyze, quickly and easily, information, including AI-generated content, to make certain that it reflects legitimate proven facts that are presented logically and to “automatically” detect misinformation, logical fallacies, bias and news spin in what we all write or say,”, Hnatio concluded.

At Truth Quotient LLC, we are dedicated to empowering a new generation of digital doers by providing them with the tools they need to become better critical thinkers. Critical thinking skills are essential to separate fact from fiction in the new age of artificial intelligence. At Truth Quotient LLC, we bring the power of supercomputing together with linguistics, the rules of logic, and data harvesting to fight mis and disinformation. The result is a revolutionary new type of software tool called Authentication™ V-2.0. A whole new world of AI is upon us. It’s up to us to use it wisely.

Welcome From Our Chief Scientist