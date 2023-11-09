Submit Release
Seventh Store Acquired Despite Tougher Market: Blake Fulenwider Automotive Establishes Ford Store in Andrews, TX

Like our other stores, the new Andrews location will operate based on our foundational three guiding principles of doing business which are: Be Expert. Be Nice. Do Right.”
— Blake Fulenwider, President and CEO of Blake Fulenwider Automotive.
ANDREWS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition Represents:
• Seven franchise dealerships in 5 Texas cities
• First acquisition that is in Andrews, Texas
• Second Ford dealership
• Dedication to the strength of the domestic American brands
• Proof of operating strategy and strength

Blake Fulenwider Automotive, a Texas-based automotive group, just completed the acquisition of its seventh store located in Andrews, Texas. The new location is now named Blake Fulenwider Ford of Andrews and can be found online at www.blakefulenwiderfordofandrews.com.
“Our whole team is excited about this acquisition and expanding the Blake Fulenwider family of dealerships.” said Blake Fulenwider, President and CEO of Blake Fulenwider Automotive. “Like our other stores, the new Andrews location will operate based on our foundational three guiding principles of doing business which are
• We will BE EXPERT in our field.
• We will BE NICE.
• We will DO the RIGHT thing without respect to profit.” continued Blake.

“As the newest dealership grows the business, it will be poised to offer greater employment and retail opportunities for the Andrews employees, their families, and the community.” added Mike Fountaine, Partner, and COO. General manager, Devon Nodland and his wife Shumaila, are veteran members of the Blake Fulenwider family and excited to be a part of the company’s expansion. Both look forward to meeting and working with many community members, while representing the dealership.

Shane Pettiet, Chief Sales Officer shared “Our stores are in rural markets which provides us a solid base of loyal customers of which is wonderful. The dedication of our employees plus the positive performance of our group has afforded us the ability to add the Andrews location to our family of dealerships.”

All the Blake Fulenwider stores support their local communities in many ways including:
• Active and retired Military members, and their families.
• Teachers, Schools, and School Boards
• FFA, Local Rodeos and Events
• Local Chambers of Commerce
• First Responders, Police and Firemen
• Local City officials and employees
• Many Local Charities

About Blake Fulenwider Automotive
Blake Fulenwider Automotive Companies offer an extensive range of American automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, and prepaid maintenance.
https://www.blakefauto.com/

Brenda Finch
40/40 Group
+1 713-478-2093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

