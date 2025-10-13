Kramer AutoPlex Expands with Two New Dealerships in Madisonville, Texas

Madisonville Campus

Kramer AutoPlex is proud to announce the addition of two new dealerships to its growing family located in Madisonville, TX.

MADISONVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kramer AutoPlex is proud to announce the addition of two new dealerships to its growing family: Kramer Chevrolet GMC of Madisonville and Kramer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Madisonville. This expansion builds on the group’s established presence in East Texas, which already includes Kramer Chevrolet Buick GMC in Livingston, Kramer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Livingston, and Kramer Pre-Owned Express in Porter.With the new Madisonville locations, Kramer AutoPlex enhances its ability to serve customers across the region with a broader selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Beyond sales, both new dealerships will provide full-service automotive care, including factory-trained service and parts departments to keep vehicles running at their best. Customers will also have access to a range of financing options, including special financing programs designed to help make vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable. Together, these offerings ensure that Kramer AutoPlex delivers a complete and customer-focused automotive experience."The addition of our Madisonville dealerships marks an exciting step in our growth," said Chuck Kramer, CEO and Owner of Kramer AutoPlex. "We’re committed to serving our communities with honesty and integrity, and this expansion allows us to bring even more choices and value to our customers. From sales to service, parts, and financing, our goal is to give every customer the convenience of a full-service dealership experience under one name - Kramer. We’re proud to carry forward the Kramer AutoPlex promise of putting people first — whether they’re buying their very first car or their next one."About Chuck KramerChuck Kramer is a seasoned automotive executive and the visionary behind Kramer AutoPlex. With decades of experience in the industry, Chuck has built a reputation for leading dealerships that prioritize customer satisfaction, employee development, and community engagement. His leadership continues to drive the company’s growth and success.About Kramer AutoPlexKramer AutoPlex is a family-owned and operated automotive group serving East Texas. The company’s portfolio includes new car dealerships representing Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, as well as a dedicated Pre-Owned Express location in Porter. Kramer AutoPlex is committed to delivering quality vehicles, transparent pricing, expert service, and flexible financing. Guided by its core values of integrity, trust, and community, Kramer AutoPlex is a trusted destination for car buyers across the region.Kramer AutoPlex looks forward to welcoming Madisonville and the surrounding communities into its growing family of satisfied customers.

