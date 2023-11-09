6WIND Partners with VORCO to Deliver Enhanced Internet, Voice, and Data Services in New Zealand
The collaboration with 6WIND represents a paradigm shift for Vorco in our capacity to deliver next-generation networking solutions. ”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, is thrilled to announce its successful collaboration with VORCO, an enterprise-focused Telco based in Auckland, New Zealand. VORCO specializes in delivering cutting-edge Internet, Voice, and Data services, covering the entire New Zealand region. Learn more at (https://vorco.nz).
— Scott Pettit, Director, Vorco
6WIND and VORCO have joined forces to address two crucial use cases, namely Security Gateway and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), unlocking higher bandwidth and more resilient services.
Security Gateway Enhancement:
VORCO initially sought to replace their existing VPN solution with 6WIND's vSecGW (Virtual Security Gateway Router). This decision was driven by the need to provide secure remote access to their internal systems for their internal team, partners, and contractors. The results have been outstanding, with two key benefits:
1. Improved Throughput: VORCO reported that the vSecGW has significantly increased the throughput per connected user compared to their previous solution.
2. Enhanced Stability and Security: The new vSecGW implementation has improved stability, providing a seamless and reliable remote connection experience, enabling the team to move to a Zero Trust environment, using certificate-secured, OS native VPN clients for remote management, enhancing security posture.
Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Replacement:
VORCO also recognized the need to evolve its infrastructure by investing in 6WIND's vCPE (Virtual Customer Premises Equipment). This strategic move served a dual purpose:
1. New Product Launch: VORCO introduced their innovative Vorco XG Router, powered by 6WIND's vCPE, to offer an advanced internet solution to their customers. More details about this exciting product can be found at [https://vorco.nz/internet/xg](https://vorco.nz/internet/xg).
2. Replacement of Existing Solution: The vCPE solution allowed VORCO to retire their gigabit-constrained platform from a leading global vendor, enabling innovative services beyond 1Gbps without sacrificing stability. vCPE allows VORCO to get ahead of their business customer’s growing bandwidth requirements without blowing the budget. These vCPE units are deployed on high performance while small footprint COTS and are remotely managed using VORCO's in-house management platform, harnessing 6WIND's Netconf API and Telemetry capabilities.
Positive Customer Feedback:
The Vorco XG Router, based on 6WIND's vCPE technology, has been available for order for approximately one month. VORCO has already deployed several units at customer sites, and the feedback received from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.
A Collaborative Future:
6WIND is committed to a mutually beneficial partnership with VORCO, and we are excited about further collaboration on other 6WIND VSR software solutions to support VORCO in releasing new innovative products to the New Zealand market.
“The collaboration with 6WIND represents a paradigm shift for Vorco in our capacity to deliver next-generation networking solutions. This strategic partnership has enabled us to significantly enhance the performance capabilities of our customer networks. The positive impact on user experience has been significant, and we are eagerly anticipating the additional innovations that our continued alliance with 6WIND will undoubtedly yield.” Commented Scott Pettit, Director, Vorco
Together with VORCO, 6WIND is poised to drive the evolution of telecommunications services in New Zealand, delivering higher performance, enhanced security, and improved customer experiences.
"Collaborating with VORCO has been a testament to the power of innovation and partnership. We're proud to be working closely with VORCO to enhance their networking infrastructure, delivering higher performance, security, and reliability. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering Telcos like VORCO to provide top-tier services to their customers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and driving the evolution of telecommunications in New Zealand." Commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW, vBNG & vCPE, has proven its energy saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube