AfriKin Art Fair: Unveiling New Face of African Art and Exploring Intersection of Tradition, Technology & Social Change

AfriKin Art is the pinnacle of African artistry recognized as the new face of African art – fusing tradition and technology at the next frontier of art and AI

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AfriKin is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated list of artists, designers, performers, and scholars who will be exhibiting at the 2023 AfriKin Art Fair, Miami's premier contemporary Africana art fair. This year’s theme, "Celebrating the Beauty and Brilliance of Global Africa," explores the intriguing blend of Afrofuturism and traditional African aesthetics, weaving an innovative tapestry of alternate realities that challenge conventional perceptions of African history and culture. It further delves into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and African fine art, creating a rich platform to explore the intricate bond between these two worlds.AfriKin Art Fair - December 3 - 10, 2023December 3: (VIP) Opening from 6 PM - 9 PMDecember 4-10: Exhibition Open Hours from 11 AM – 7 PMLocation: Maison AfriKin at Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181Information: https://afrikin.art Tickets: https://bit.ly/afrikinart23 Youtube Promo Video: https://youtu.be/hSmvaBH2UeQ The 2023 AfriKin Art Fair aims to illustrate the influence of ancient Africa on various visual and performing artists and how AI promises to democratize the art world. Through this exhibition, AfriKin seeks to redefine notions of beauty and assign greater value to the brilliance of Global Africa.Objective: AfriKin Art Fair 2023 is committed to stimulating conversations among those eager to find solutions for underserved communities and those willing to extend their help. The exhibition serves as a bridge connecting Continental Africa and the Diaspora, emphasizing that our commonalities outweigh our differences.Role of African Art and AI: African fine art acts as a profound communicator of the continent's diverse cultures, histories, and narratives, providing insight into various African societies across different epochs. On the other hand, AI has the potential to significantly influence underserved communities, enabling access to previously unreachable opportunities for growth and development.Conclusion: AfriKin Art Fair 2023 is more than just an art fair; it is a celebration of the fusion of art, technology, and society, encouraging strategic partnerships and sustainable collaborations within the cultural industry. It is an engaging narrative of progress, a testament to resilience, and a demonstration of the power of convergence.Special Programming at AfriKin Art Fair 2023:1. An Evening of Purpose (VIP Opening) Date: December 3, 2023. Time: 6 pm – 9 pm Location: Maison AfriKin inside the Scott Galvin Community Center Dress Code: All white with a splash of African Chic. This all-white affair celebrates Black arts, culture and spirituality, with proceeds from artwork sales funding scholarships for students pursuing careers in the arts. Keynote by Chief Dr. Nike Davies-Okundaye from Nigeria, affectionately known as Mama Nike, is a Batik and Adire artist who is heralded as one of the most renowned pillars of African arts and culture. Be ready to enjoy art, food, music, dance and the beautiful people of Global Africa.2. AfriKin Talks: The Erasure of Black Knowledge (Artist Talk) Date: December 7, 2023. Time: 12 Noon – 2 pm This panel discussion will examine the implications of the recent banning of Black books in Florida and strategies for preserving Black knowledge. Check out the banned books section at the fair.3. AfriKin Artist’s Talk: Navigating the Tension: Art, Expression, and the Weight of Cancel Culture Date: December 8, 2023. Time: 7 pm – 9 pm This discussion will explore the complexities of being an artist in today's social climate and strategies employed by artists to safeguard their creative freedom. Panel will feature the following exhibited artists: Delaney George, Nzingah Oyo, Franklyn Sinanan and Doba Afolabi.4. AfriKin Talk: Rooted Futurism: Unearthing the Symbiosis between Traditional African Art, AI and the Human Essence by French Senegalese artist Delphine Diallo. Date: December 9, 2023. Time: 7 pm – 9 pm. This talk will embark on a transformative journey that bridges the rich tapestry of Traditional African Art with the cutting-edge world of Artificial Intelligence. Diallo combines artistry with activism, pushing the many possibilities of empowering women, youth, and cultural minorities through visual provocation.5. AfriKin Fashion: Echoes of the Ancestors, Visions of the Digital Horizon Date: December 10, 2023. Time: 7 pm This fashion runway event will juxtapose traditional African art with the avant-garde flair of artificial intelligence. Featuring designers from Nigeria, Senegal and the United States.Exhibiting Artists:Angèle Etoundi Essamba – CameroonAnnick Duvivier – HaitiBayunga Kalieuka – D.R. CongoBenjamin Quarcoopome – GhanaChristian Allison – NigeriaDelaney George – United StatesDelphine Diallo – France/SenegalDoba Afolabi – NigeriaFranklyn Sinanan – TrinidadJoanne Hampstead – GuyanaKandice Knecole – United StatesKheraba Traore – SenegalLuna Korme – SomaliaMichael Chukes – United StatesModou Gueye – SenegalMusah Swallah – GhanaNike Okundaye – NigeriaNiki Lopez – United StatesNorman Reneau – BelizeNzingah Oyo – United StatesObinna Makata – NigeriaPeter Sullivan – United StatesPhilippe Dodard – HaitiSam Ebohon – NigeriaSanda Amadou – BeninSerge Diakota Mabilama – D.R. RSVP and Contact Information: RSVP by November 30, 2023, to ensure a spot at these remarkable gatherings. For any questions or further information, please feel free to contact AfriKin at info@afrikin.org or (305) 900-5523.AfriKin looks forward to celebrating the beauty and brilliance of Global Africa with everyone at the 2023 AfriKin Art Fair.Join. Discover. Reflect. Celebrate. A Revelatory Art Fair.For passes, scheduling, and more details, please visit https://afrikin.art For media inquiries and more details, please contact media@afrikin.org. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships. AfriKin Art 2023 is brought to you with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Barbados Tourist Board, GMCVB, Toast and Kiss, Miami Media Group, Councilman Scott Galvin and the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, and Caribbean National Weekly.