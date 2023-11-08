Catholic Charities Atlanta’s Run to Serve 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run a Success
This event brings families across the Archdiocese together to run or walk for vulnerable youth in our community.”SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities Atlanta hosted "Run to Serve" 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in Blackburn Park in Brookhaven, GA on October 28, 2023. The race proceeds benefit vulnerable children in Catholic Charities programs and their families. Many of the runners were students running with Catholic Metro Sports but there were many ages and families participating including former Marathoner, James Macie age 82.
— Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta
Overall fastest 5K winners are Brandon Large (Age 16) and Sharon Ramos (Age 12).
The annual St. Sebastian awards are given to runners from Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese in 4 categories (fastest elementary and middle school runners, and Catholic school with the most runners- elementary and middle school). Ella Guy and Lyons Berger both from Christ the King were the winners in the elementary division and Sharon Ramos, as well as being the overall winner was the winner for the Middle School St. Sebastian Award for Holy Redeemer.
Christ the King was the Elementary Spirit Award Winner and St. Thomas More was the Middle School Spirit Award winner.
“Youth can make a difference in the lives of their peers who are less fortunate” stated CEO Vanessa Russell. “This event brings families across the Archdiocese together to run or walk for vulnerable youth in our community.”
Finishers received special inaugural medals and were treated to face painting, balloon animals, music and treats. Sponsors included Kroger, Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, Hip, Foot and Ankle, Flying Laboratories, Rodriguez Immigration, Catholic Metro Sports, Bordner Home Improvement, Molavi O’Brien Wealth Management Group, Hope Immigration and the Catholic Charities Atlanta Board.
