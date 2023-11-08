Melissa Earns FedRAMP® Authorization; Offers Global Address Verification via Secure Federal Program

State and federal agencies now have access to comprehensive address data tools and services via secure, standardized cloud platform

Rancho Santa Margarita, CALIF – November 8, 2023 – Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced it has achieved authorized status in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), the entity charged with standardizing security and risk assessment for cloud services accessed by federal government agencies.

As an authorized provider of global address verification capabilities in the FedRAMP program, Melissa powers an advantage for agencies seeking cloud-based tools to validate and verify global addresses, geocodes (latitude/longitude coordinates associated with a postal address), and USPS® NCOALink® processing for U.S. addresses that identifies and updates the address of constituents that have moved within the last 48 months.

“Melissa is optimized to support the data needs of the public sector and is now the authorized partner to any federal or state agency transacting in customer data via cloud access,” said Bud Walker, vice president enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “Our authorization status reflects the maturity of our organization and brings real value to more governmental agencies working to standardize, validate, verify, and enhance the people data on which their operations rely."

Melissa has long served public sector agencies with global address verification tools and services deployed on-premises or via web services or secure FTP processing. The company’s FedRAMP-authorized status paves the way for more state and federal agencies to access data tools easily and confidently via secure cloud deployment. Competitive GSA pricing ensures federal customers receive the best value. Highly proven over four decades, Melissa’s tools feature national change of address (NCOA) capabilities, proprietary address engine and advanced correction techniques, multisourced reference data, and unique address key technology. Melissa tools also meet a long list of cloud, industry, and postal compliance certifications, underscoring Melissa’s commitment to security and quality, and its deep experience in protecting and managing personally identifiable information (PII).

FedRAMP is codified as the authoritative, standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information. With the goal of increasing the use of secure cloud technologies by government agencies, FedRAMP is charged with establishing public and private partnerships to promote innovation and advance more secure information technologies.

