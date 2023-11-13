Spirion Sensitive Data Finder Secures US Patent for AI-Based Identity Association Data Privacy Technology
Solution finds personal information associated with an individual, across multiple data locations and types, automates compliance with data subject requestsTAMPA, FL, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a leading data privacy and security company today announced the issuance of its groundbreaking patent, US Patent 11,809,593, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This innovative patent revolutionizes data privacy practices, focusing on identity association for a consumer's personal and sensitive data across multiple data locations and types.
Spirion Sensitive Data Finder is a comprehensive solution designed to address country and state data privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). It provides organizations with the capability to respond to data subject access requests (DSAR), individual rights requests (IRR), and subject rights requests (SRR) as mandated by these regulations. The software excels by leveraging a unique multi-hop approach that ensures highly accurate identity associations, even if data subjects have changed addresses, accounts, or names.
Spirion Head of Product Ryan Tully emphasizes the significance of this patent: "We are proud to receive this patent recognition for our innovative technology. In an age where data privacy is paramount, Spirion is dedicated to enabling organizations to safeguard sensitive personal data and meet their regulatory obligations. With the unique features covered by this patent, we are providing our customers with a robust solution that ensures complete and accurate data discovery, classification, and reporting, ultimately safeguarding their reputation and minimizing legal liabilities."
The patent also encompasses advanced technologies integral to Spirion Sensitive Data Finder, a powerful solution for discovering, classifying, collating, and reviewing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and other sensitive personal data pertaining to an individual. This development represents a significant milestone for Spirion and reinforces its commitment to empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of data privacy regulations effectively.
Spirion Sensitive Data Finder plays a crucial role in helping organizations meet these obligations. It ensures that they can promptly and accurately respond to data subject requests, preventing potential fines, legal complications, resource strains, and damage to brand reputations. With Spirion's patented technology, organizations can confidently fulfill their data privacy responsibilities while enhancing their overall data security posture.
Spirion Sensitive Data Finder helps organizations to efficiently and effectively identify, classify, and manage sensitive personal data, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and protecting their data assets. It builds upon the Spirion Sensitive Data Platform (SDP), which provides Privacy-Grade™ data discovery and purposeful classification that acts as the foundation of your privacy program. It quickly and automatically discovers, classifies, and remediates almost any form of sensitive data or personally identifiable information (PII) anywhere on-premises, in the cloud, and on all endpoints.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
Missi Carmen
Spirion
+1 646-863-8301
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn